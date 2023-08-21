stripped

Aussie footballer suffers wardrobe malfunction and instantly becomes a hit online

By · 21 comments
Deven Robertson loses his jersey in a game
Deven Robertson loses his shirt during a game (Photo: TikTok)

An Australian Footballer player suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a match on Friday night. He subsequently found himself going instantly viral on TikTok.

Deven Robertson, 22, plays for Brisbane Lions in the AFL (Australian Football League). On Friday, his team played Collingwood in a major clash at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Robertson got into a tackle with rival player Brayden Maynard that left his jersey in tatters.

A subsequent altercation with further players saw him toss away the remnants of his jersey altogether. Rather than run to the bench for a new top, Robertson played on, shirtless, to the amusement of the commentators. A team helper stood on the sidelines with a new jersey, ready to run on, but he was not allowed to do so until a goal was kicked.

@footy_plus

Devon Robertson has his shirt ripped off #devonrobertson #brisbanelions #footy #afl #nocopyrightintended #foryou #aussierules

? original sound – ?????_????

“We’ve got a top-end nude out there in Robertson and he is loving it,” said commentators on Fox Footy.

“And (Robertson) doesn’t want to come to the bench. I have never seen someone enjoy this so much as Deven Robertson is right now.”

Pretty soon, Australians were commenting on Twitter and TikTok.

@bearlydanny

They really wanted his shirt. #devenrobertson #brisbanelions #collingwood #afl #football #model #abs #fyp

? My Addiction – Alex Guesta

For those interested, Brisbane went on to win the match. Although the game will likely be remembered by many or other reasons.

Related

Rugby team’s post-match, locker room ritual wins them new fans

“I don’t know what all that was about, but I’m all for it,” said one viewer.

Rugby star opens up about being tricked into filming gay sex video, says it’s haunted him for years

Kurt Capewell says he was tricked by producers when he agreed to film a glory hole scene at age 20.