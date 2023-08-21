Aussie footballer suffers wardrobe malfunction and instantly becomes a hit online

An Australian Footballer player suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a match on Friday night. He subsequently found himself going instantly viral on TikTok.
Deven Robertson, 22, plays for Brisbane Lions in the AFL (Australian Football League). On Friday, his team played Collingwood in a major clash at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Robertson got into a tackle with rival player Brayden Maynard that left his jersey in tatters.
A subsequent altercation with further players saw him toss away the remnants of his jersey altogether. Rather than run to the bench for a new top, Robertson played on, shirtless, to the amusement of the commentators. A team helper stood on the sidelines with a new jersey, ready to run on, but he was not allowed to do so until a goal was kicked.
“We’ve got a top-end nude out there in Robertson and he is loving it,” said commentators on Fox Footy.
“And (Robertson) doesn’t want to come to the bench. I have never seen someone enjoy this so much as Deven Robertson is right now.”
Pretty soon, Australians were commenting on Twitter and TikTok.
For those interested, Brisbane went on to win the match. Although the game will likely be remembered by many or other reasons.
21 Comments
Godabed
I am tired of white gays thirsting. Don’t talk to me about the next young white thirst, talk to me about their politics, are they allies. But thats not important is it?
We haven’t forgotten Queerty’s MadisonCawthorn obsession and he was a legit Nazi…
dbmcvey
You could have stopped at your first three words.
Brian
Aaron Schock, too — a gay man who passed anti-gay legislation, then committed crimes and was convicted. Lots of half-naked photos of his beach vacations.
abfab
”Legit Nazi’s” (don’t you love that!) should not be forgotten. You however, should be.
Terry
Oh ffs. All white people aren’t evil. I know you’re shocked by that. But it’s true. You’re a bigot.
m
Agreed!
We can’t be that superficial. Or maybe we are which is sad and the GOP will destroy us, literally
dbmcvey
The GOP will destroy us because we look at a man with no shirt on? GTFO.
abfab
Excellent footage. Yum.
Fahd
How is that American football players wear helmets, pads, etc. and every game a few players are injured, sometimes severely, but Australian football players wear abbreviated basketball uniforms and can even play shirtless, as here, without worry about injury? Not complaining.
abfab
They get injured.
There are rules.
The hits are nowhere near as hard.
It’s more civilized.
They have actual skills.
They are tender with each other.
Openminded
Assuming you seriously don’t know the answer, American’s call your football, “soccer”. American football is nothing like the world’s football. You are comparing apples to oranges with your uneducated post.
dbmcvey
It’s an entirely different game.
Den
@Openminded:
It’s you who doesn’t know the answer. Aussie-football (as it is referred to several times) is NOT soccer. It is also referred to as Aussie Rules, and Footy. It is somewhere in the middle ground between American Football and Rugby. If you look at the Tic Tok it becomes very obvious, as you can see they are using a football shaped object in the play.
Openminded
@Den, I stand corrected. I was too busy admiring his pecs to notice it wasn’t a round ball he was kicking. The fact that he held it should have tipped me off also.
HankHarris
Aussie rules rugby is like porn
Terry
Nah, it’s incredibly boring. Both codes are. I tried and tried to watch them as a teenager, just for the hot guys. But they are soooo boringggg
Jazz
@Terry – each to their own sports wise, but Australian Rules is one of the fastest, most spectacular professional sports in the world. It is very skilful, I love it
Mattster
@Openminded—Australian football is not soccer. It is more like American football, or rugby.
Pietro D
STUPID STUFF in every way!!!!!!!!
JPB
Relax, dear. It’s really not that important.
pete54
Australian Rules football is not soccer (no round balls). Neither is it like rugby or American Football, in that there is no running with the ball. The ball is kicked from player to player (or handpassed if a kick is not practical).
And Aussie football players do not wear jerseys; their jumpers are called guernseys.
On a serious note, we have just had a major TV report on homophobia in AFL. There are no out players (past or present) at the elite level.