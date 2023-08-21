Aussie footballer suffers wardrobe malfunction and instantly becomes a hit online

Deven Robertson loses his shirt during a game (Photo: TikTok)

An Australian Footballer player suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a match on Friday night. He subsequently found himself going instantly viral on TikTok.

Deven Robertson, 22, plays for Brisbane Lions in the AFL (Australian Football League). On Friday, his team played Collingwood in a major clash at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. Robertson got into a tackle with rival player Brayden Maynard that left his jersey in tatters.

A subsequent altercation with further players saw him toss away the remnants of his jersey altogether. Rather than run to the bench for a new top, Robertson played on, shirtless, to the amusement of the commentators. A team helper stood on the sidelines with a new jersey, ready to run on, but he was not allowed to do so until a goal was kicked.

“We’ve got a top-end nude out there in Robertson and he is loving it,” said commentators on Fox Footy.

“And (Robertson) doesn’t want to come to the bench. I have never seen someone enjoy this so much as Deven Robertson is right now.”

Pretty soon, Australians were commenting on Twitter and TikTok.

My timeline is just full of Devon Robertson jumperless photos and I tell you, I'm not complaining — Sez (@sezlloydy) August 18, 2023

Devon Robertson was secretly gutted he got given his other jersey.



?#AFLPiesLions — RFC Centre (@RFC_Centre) August 18, 2023

For those interested, Brisbane went on to win the match. Although the game will likely be remembered by many or other reasons.