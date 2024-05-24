30 awesome lesbian & sapphic-centered movies to stream

Entertainment*
Finding the right movie can be overwhelming, especially when looking for stories you can connect with. While Wikipedia lists hundreds of lesbian movies, we’ve done the filtering for you.

After scouring multiple Reddit threads (including this one, this one, and this one), IMDb pages, and our own streaming history, we’ve curated this list of 30 must-watch lesbian and sapphic-centered films, according to queer movie buffs.

This list offers a variety of genres and themes depending on your mood to ensure there are all hits, no misses.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

A visually stunning and deeply emotional film set in 18th-century France, where an artist is commissioned to paint a young woman’s wedding portrait and the two women fall in love.

Desert Hearts (1985)

Set in the 1950s, this groundbreaking film follows a professor who travels to Reno for a divorce and finds unexpected love with a free-spirited younger woman.

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)

A satirical comedy about a high school cheerleader who is sent to a conversion therapy camp and discovers her true identity.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018)

This coming-of-age drama centers on a teenage girl forced into a gay conversion therapy center, where she bonds with other residents and begins to question the institution’s teachings.

Disobedience (2018)

A powerful drama about a woman who returns to her Orthodox Jewish community and rekindles a forbidden romance with her childhood friend.

Carol (2015)

An elegant, slow-burn romance between an aspiring photographer and an older woman going through a difficult divorce in 1950s New York.

Bound (1996)

A neo-noir thriller about two women who fall in love and team up to steal millions from the mob.

The Favourite (2018)

A dark comedy set in the early 18th century, focusing on the power struggle and romantic entanglements between two cousins vying for the favor of Queen Anne.

Thelma (2017)

A supernatural thriller about a young woman who discovers she has mysterious powers while dealing with her burgeoning feelings for another woman.

Water Lilies (2007)

An intimate portrayal of friendship, desire, and jealousy among three teenage girls during a summer in a Paris suburb.

Ammonite (2020)

Set in the 1800s, this film tells the story of a fossil hunter and a married woman who fall in love despite societal expectations.

Booksmart (2019)

A hilarious and heartfelt coming-of-age comedy about two studious high school friends who decide to let loose on the night before graduation.

The Hunger (1983)

A stylish horror film featuring a love triangle between a vampire couple and a doctor specializing in sleep research.

The Watermelon Woman (1966)

Part mockumentary, part rom-com, this film follows a young Black lesbian filmmaker’s journey as she uncovers the forgotten history of a Black actress from the 1930s, known as “The Watermelon Woman.”

The Incredibly True Adventures of Two Girls in Love (1995)

A sweet and genuine tale of first love between a tomboy and a popular girl in high school.

Saving Face (2004)

A romantic comedy-drama about a Chinese-American lesbian and her traditional mother who are both struggling with their identities and family pressures.

Season of Love (2019)

A feel-good holiday romantic comedy featuring several interconnected love stories within the LGBTQ+ community.

Pariah (2011)

A gripping coming-of-age story about a Brooklyn teenager embracing her identity as a lesbian.

Hannah Free (2009)

A touching drama about a free-spirited woman reflecting on her lifelong romantic relationship with a more traditional woman.

The Little Hours (2017)

A quirky comedy about a runaway servant who takes refuge at a convent full of emotionally unstable nuns.

Celebrating sapphic cinema

These films offer diverse stories and characters, celebrating love, identity, struggle, and triumph. Whether you're in the mood for a tearjerker, a comedy, or a thriller, we hope you'll find something here to enjoy.

These films join the ranks of other queer movies and shows that not only entertain but also break down barriers and challenge LGBTQ+ stereotypes, proving the power of cinema in fostering empathy and understanding.

Have we missed any of your favorite lesbian/sapphic movies? Let us know in the comments!

