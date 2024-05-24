30 awesome lesbian & sapphic-centered movies to stream

Finding the right movie can be overwhelming, especially when looking for stories you can connect with. While Wikipedia lists hundreds of lesbian movies, we’ve done the filtering for you.

After scouring multiple Reddit threads (including this one, this one, and this one), IMDb pages, and our own streaming history, we’ve curated this list of 30 must-watch lesbian and sapphic-centered films, according to queer movie buffs.

This list offers a variety of genres and themes depending on your mood to ensure there are all hits, no misses.