Barbra Streisand has something to say about Trump selling mugshot merchandise

Barbra Streisand and (inset) Donald Trump (Photo: Shutterstock/Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Barbra Streisand has long been a critic of Donald Trump. Yesterday, she prompted MAGA outrage with her latest tweet. It poked fun at the way the former President grifts his fanbase for donations to pay his fines and legal fees.

According to Trump’s campaign team, he raised over $7 million in just a couple of days after slapping his Georgia mugshot photo on T-shirts, mugs and other items.

Taking to Twitter, iconic singer Streisand said, “The curious case of Donald Trump. He’s a billionaire, lives in luxury, flies around in his own plane. But he thinks his followers should pay all his legal expenses. It’s so strange, isn’t it?”

The curious case of Donald Trump. He’s a billionaire, lives in luxury, flies around in his own plane. But he thinks his followers should pay all his legal expenses. It’s so strange, isn’t it? — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 26, 2023

Streisand’s tweet has had over 59k likes. However, it also kicked a hornet’s nest of MAGA diehards who were quick to attack the living legend. Some said she was merely attacking Trump to, ahem, stay “relevant”.

It's really strange…you have to post on X about DJT to feel relevant. He owns your mind. — Al-E-Gator (@FlBirder) August 27, 2023

The curious case of Barbra Streisand. She's a millionaire, lives in luxury, flies everywhere, and thinks she is still relevant. BA HA HA HA HA HA HA — Woke Bytes (@wokebytes) August 26, 2023

Our money is being used to persecute him, we should at least have a right to put our money in on defending him at least we know it's going to a good cause — Laura Hall (@appaloosamanche) August 27, 2023

However, many others agreed with Streisand.

Trump has been charged with 13 counts of trying to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia. He denies all the charges.

Besides appealing to his followers for donations to help fund his mounting indictments, Trump took time out over the weekend to play more golf and boast about his athleticism to followers.

Trump wins his 39th consecutive club championship. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/Rehe2qDh7O — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 26, 2023

Last week, while being booked in Fulton County Jail, Trump self-reported his height as 6’3” and his weight as 215lbs. Comments and memes about this claim abounded over the weekend. Many pointed to athletes who shared the same height and weight.

Here’s an incomplete list of athletes with the same height and weight as Donald Trump who said he was 6’3 and 215 Pounds.



A thread. ?



First up is quarterback Aaron Rodgers who is 6’2, 223 pounds. pic.twitter.com/B1lqq8xA24 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 25, 2023

One of those to comment was someone with more of an insight than many: Adult entertainer Stormy Daniels. She has previously had sex with Trump, whom she has nicknamed ‘Tiny’ (and not because of his waist size).