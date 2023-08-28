Barbra Streisand has something to say about Trump selling mugshot merchandise

Barbra Streisand has long been a critic of Donald Trump. Yesterday, she prompted MAGA outrage with her latest tweet. It poked fun at the way the former President grifts his fanbase for donations to pay his fines and legal fees.
According to Trump’s campaign team, he raised over $7 million in just a couple of days after slapping his Georgia mugshot photo on T-shirts, mugs and other items.
Taking to Twitter, iconic singer Streisand said, “The curious case of Donald Trump. He’s a billionaire, lives in luxury, flies around in his own plane. But he thinks his followers should pay all his legal expenses. It’s so strange, isn’t it?”
Streisand’s tweet has had over 59k likes. However, it also kicked a hornet’s nest of MAGA diehards who were quick to attack the living legend. Some said she was merely attacking Trump to, ahem, stay “relevant”.
It's really strange…you have to post on X about DJT to feel relevant. He owns your mind.— Al-E-Gator (@FlBirder) August 27, 2023
The curious case of Barbra Streisand. She's a millionaire, lives in luxury, flies everywhere, and thinks she is still relevant. BA HA HA HA HA HA HA— Woke Bytes (@wokebytes) August 26, 2023
Our money is being used to persecute him, we should at least have a right to put our money in on defending him at least we know it's going to a good cause— Laura Hall (@appaloosamanche) August 27, 2023
However, many others agreed with Streisand.
Agreed pic.twitter.com/G0fZcoN3ca— Verity 4 (@verity2x2) August 26, 2023
Trump has been charged with 13 counts of trying to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia. He denies all the charges.
Besides appealing to his followers for donations to help fund his mounting indictments, Trump took time out over the weekend to play more golf and boast about his athleticism to followers.
Last week, while being booked in Fulton County Jail, Trump self-reported his height as 6’3” and his weight as 215lbs. Comments and memes about this claim abounded over the weekend. Many pointed to athletes who shared the same height and weight.
One of those to comment was someone with more of an insight than many: Adult entertainer Stormy Daniels. She has previously had sex with Trump, whom she has nicknamed ‘Tiny’ (and not because of his waist size).
5 Comments
GlobeTrotter
Sometimes I wonder if MAGA supporters have a brain. Now why would a supposed billionaire need to sell t-shirts as well as set up a donation fund to finance his legal fees? And why would a supposed billionaire need the services of a bondsman to post bail? Why would a supposed billionaire be in such arrears with his legal fees that he has trouble finding lawyers to defend him? Yet his supporters, many of which are struggling themselves to make ends meet, have no qualms making small donations they can ill afford to a supposed billionaire who lives in a sprawling palace and travels by his own private jet. Either these people are too stupid to put one and one together or they’re willfully turning a blind eye to reality. Either way, they and Trump richly deserve each other – he pretends to be rich and rob his followers blind, they pretend to be winning and don’t mind being screwed by history’s biggest grifter.
Den
It is, quite simply, a cult. And cultists are not known for critical thinking or a strong tether to reality.
There is a long history in this country of people being taken in by pseudo-religious grifters (Think the LDS church, Jones Town, The various insane revival movements of past centuries, mega-church pastors and so on). Trump has managed to tap into the desire of “professed” Christians to see themselves as victims needing a savior who is himself victimized. MTG and others have specifically compared him to Jesus! If he were to die in jail, you can bet some poor fools will claim to have seen him resurrected three days later with messages for humanity before being raised into heaven.
Fname Optional Lname
Took Charles Manson’s followers years before the brainwashing faded and that was before the internet and access to social input. I would think it might take MAGA followers even longer to smell the coffee because they have the ability to continue to only view pro Trump media / social media and that could keep their heads on the clouds for years.
Globetrotter summed it up perfect:
” he pretends to be rich and rob his followers blind, they pretend to be winning and don’t mind being screwed by history’s biggest grifter.”
Truth!
abfab
Typical, boring, played out, common GOP comeback:
Al-E-Gator
@FlBirder
·
Follow
Replying to @BarbraStreisand:
”It’s really strange. You have to post on X about DJT to stay relevant. He owns your mind”.
The POS becomes a felon to stay relevant. I’ll take Babs, for the win.
barbrasings
As appalled as I am by Trump’s acts of mass-brainwashing of his myriad of followers, I understand the cult of celebrity that led to this mess because people are obsessed with celebrities and performers (and let’s face it, that is precisely what Trump is — a performer). I am a devoted follower myself — I’m a lifelong Disney fanatic and a lifelong Streisand fanatic. You might say I worship at the Church of Walt and the Temple of Barbra. For me, those two can do no wrong. So as much disdain as I feel for Trump and his brainwashed worshippers, I have to admit that in a way, I completely understand.