Barry Keoghan’s naughty Valentine, Pedro Pascal’s new gig & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Image Credits: Pedro Pascal, Getty Images (Left) | Barry Keoghan, Bumble (center) | Kim Petras, Cody Critcheloe (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Culture Catch-Up

THE SPY WHO SHAGGED ME?: Some amateur 007s on the internet have dug up old photos of Bravo impresario Andy Cohen and Daniel Craig looking cozy on vacation together in St. Barts some 15 years ago. Could this mean the “Bond, James Bond” is a… double agent? *wink* [Read all about it on INTO]

FEEL THE (SALT)BURN: Dating app Bumble gave us all a Valentine this year: A super sexy Barry Keoghan photo shoot, with the Saltburn star stripping down to little more than some revealing short-shorts. Woof!

Barry Keoghan for new Bumble ad. pic.twitter.com/GJkLrgrW27 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 14, 2024

SAY YES: Great gay rom-coms are still few and far between. Thankfully, one of the first ever, I Think I Do, is getting a proper re-release this year after being unavailable for decades. The screwball ensemble stars the late Alexis Arquette, out charmer Guillermo Diaz & an extra-hunky Tuc Watkins. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SLAYYYYYYY: Film fest favorite Femme stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits) and George MacKay (1917) in a thriller about a queen who goes “undercover” out of drag to seduce and seek revenge on the closeted brute who attacked her on the street. The flick has a fierce new trailer in advance of its theatrical release.

YOU GO, COCO!: Golden Girls fanatics know that the beloved sitcom originally starred Charles Levin as the ladies’ gay housekeeper, Coco, but the character was cut to make more room for Estelle Getty’s fan favorite Sophia. Now, one of the series’ writers reflects on why it was the right—but difficult—decision. [People]

GAYME ON: An eye-opening report from GLAAD finds that one in every five “gamers” identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community, and yet a meager 2% of video games feature LGBTQ+ stories or characters. So, why are video game companies ignoring us? Do they hate money? [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

MIAMI VICE: Pop princess Kim Petras released two full studio albums last year to mixed reviews, but now she’s back giving the gays everything the want: A super sexed-up sequel to Slut Pop, her so-raunchy-its-camp fantasia of bops demanding to be played at the sweatiest nightclub possible.

WHAT HAPPENS IN ARRAKIS…: What, pray tell, was going on on the set of the Dune movies? Whatever it was, it had Josh Brolin feeling some type of way, jotting down poetry about his cast mates for a new book—including this ode to Timothée Chalamet which feels incredibly homoerotic! [Read all about it on Queerty]

TO THE MAX: Considered the “largest gay men’s party in the world,” Palm Springs‘ annual, infamous spring bacchanal the White Party returns to the California desert this March and has lined up “Sweet but Psycho” songstress Ava Max as its headliner. Get ready to dance, gays! [White Party Global]

LAUGH IT OFF: A promising course-correction from the streamer that continues to pay Dave Chappelle for transphobic “jokes,” Netflix has announced a cheeky new global comedy special, Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda, featuring the Nanette performer, Alok Vaid-Menon, Jes Tom, and more genderqueer comedians.

FANTASTIC NEWS: Long rumored, internet daddy Pedro Pascal will officially headline Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot alongside The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby, Stranger Things‘ Joseph Quinn, and The Bear‘s Ebon Moss-Bacharach. His character, Mr. Fantastic, has the power to stretch any of his body parts, so… let your dirty minds run wild! [Read all about it on INTO]

CHOKING HAZARD: If you’ve ever wants to take Zac Efron home and play with him, today’s your lucky day. Now, he’s an action figure—courtesy of A24’s acclaimed wrestling biopic The Iron Claw. The muscle-clad collectible comes complete with a throwback commercial that’s a real nostalgia trip for former WWE fans.

The Final Hump

Even friend breakups are hard—especially on Valentine’s Day—and the queer comedic crime caper Drive-Away Dolls knows this, showing the harsh (and hilarious) realities of going your separate ways. Before Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) hit the road, the former has to divvy up her household belongings with Sukie (Beanie Feldstein), fighting back tears as she removes her… “special toy” from the wall. Queerty is thrilled to share this exclusive clip of the Ethan Coen-directed movie—also starring Colman Domingo and Pedro Pascal—ahead of its February 23 premiere.