Before Jesus came around, Christmas was just another wild gay sex fest in Ancient Rome

If you were to ask a heterosexual person who the owner of Christmas is, they would name either Mariah Carey, Hallmark, or themselves. But Christmas is also kind of an asexual holiday, isn’t it?
Allegedly, Mary never had sex; and there’s no record of Christ ever marrying, either. So, unless the three wise men were secretly bestowing gifts of herpes upon each other, then none of the main characters of the Nativity Scene were sexually active.
But what if the three wise men were boning?
Sorry, I’m getting ahead of myself. Before we get to the controversial stuff, let’s talk about how Christmas was once a massive, Godless queer blowout full of alcoholism and unchecked cunnilingus.
Cut to: Ancient Rome.
In those days, Christmas was just a twinkle in the eye of DL Christians, who were violently oppressed at the time. Rather, the name on everybody’s lips was “Saturnalia,” a Pagan festival that praised Saturn, the god of agriculture.
While Saturnalia emerged from a one-day affair, it eventually grew into a weeklong sexfest that ran from December 17 to December 23. It was also quite inclusive. Though mainly a party, it also honored the contributions of society’s working class and enslaved people. It literally gave them a bigger piece of the pie for a week.
Oh, and it was also quite heteroflexible.
While Romans could be a bit squeamish about same-sex relationships between grown men, they generally abandoned this discomfort for Saturnalia. Instead, this festival aimed to emulate the queertastic parties of ancient Greece, and featured, in the words of one historian, “boys running naked through the streets, women dressed as men, masters of the house waiting on slaves, and an overabundance of wine, cunnilingus, and fruitcake.”
Sadly, as humanity closed out the 4th century, Saturnalia slowly receded into the past while It Boy Jesus Christ began to steal all the attention. Then, through a savvy combination of political maneuvering and appropriation of paganism, Christians transformed it into a completely new holiday, Christmas, that eventually dominated the zeitgeist. And lest Faith Hill suddenly enters the chat and screams, “Where are you, Saturnalia,” don’t worry. It’s here inside us: in evergreen wreaths, gift-giving, packed dinner tables, and candlelit altars. All of those started with a giant gay bender.
Oh, but speaking of Jesus Christ, he was probably gay, too.
Relax, it’s not just me. Many people have been theorizing this since as early as the 16th century.
Exhibit A: Kit Marlowe, one-time rival of William Shakespeare, attracted undue criticism after proffering a “Jesus is gay” theory in Elizabethan England. He was also allegedly murdered for it.
Exhibit B: Just 40 years prior, the same fate befell Francesco Calcagno, who lost his head after accusing Jesus of having a daddy-twink relationship with his disciple John.
But Marlowe and Calcagno had a point, and the proof is in the painting. In many depictions of the Last Supper, the disciple John is seen next to Jesus, resting his head on the latter’s breast. Additionally, in the Bible, Jesus beseeches his mother to adopt John into his family, betraying a, well, special love for the disciple.
All of this, combined with the unusual fact that Jesus was an unmarried Hebrew rabbi, was enough evidence for Hugh Montefiore, a bishop of Birmingham, to support the Gay Jesus theory in 1967, drawing the consternation of his fellow Christians.
But all of this pales in comparison to the dramatic 1960 discovery of a “Secret Gospel of Mark,” a lost (and possibly apocryphal) Bible verse that purportedly recounted an adult sleepover that Jesus had with a young man one fateful night:
“And after six days Jesus told him what to do, and in the evening the youth comes to him, wearing a linen cloth over his naked body. And he remained with him that night, for Jesus taught him the mystery of the Kingdom of God.”
Ah yes, the “Mystery of the Kingdom of God.” My friend tried that in college and broke his finger.
Speaking of sex injuries, let’s not forget about the three wise men that I previously accused of bestowing herpes upon each other. While I’m unsure of the veracity of the herpes part, I’m almost positive that at least one of those guys was queer.
In her book Outing the Bible: Queer Folks, God, Jesus, and the Christian Scriptures, historian Nancy Wilson even theorized as much.
According to Wilson, in addition to having the very West Hollywood names of Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar, the three wise men were also understood to be “eunuchs,” which was a contemporary term for “yassified queer man slay the house down boots.”
Also, hel-ur, they were all wearing fabulous robes and had gone on a shopping spree for exotic spices just before their Best Mary’s baby shower. Gay! Manila Luzon, Peppermint, and Alaska deserve a Ph.D in History.
So, how would you answer the question of “who owns Christmas” now? Would you still say it’s Mariah Carey? Or, considering the fact that the Nativity Scene is essentially the first-ever meeting of the Bethlehem Gay-Straight Alliance, would you change your answer? Would you say that queers own Christmas? Before you answer, just remember: Jesus is watching. 👀
Mister P
Saturnalia sounds great. Let’s go back to that. A new old tradition.
DarkZephyr
“Before Jesus came ’round”, there was no Christmas.
“Then, through a savvy combination of political maneuvering and appropriation of paganism, Christians transformed it into a completely new holiday, Christmas, that eventually dominated the zeitgeist.”
I think trying to switch out a Pagan festival with a Christian one is more “replacing” or “supplanting” than “appropriating”, personally. Besides, Pagans don’t own the concept of utilizing equinoxes and solstices to decide the dates of major feast days.
ZzBomb
Well let’s start by dispelling the notion Jesus ever actually existed in the first place.
still_onthemark
I highly recommend Gore Vidal’s novel “Julian” about the real-life emperor who tried to reverse the spread of Christianity and return the empire to paganism. I just bought one so I can reread it!
S.anderson
The author is obviously delusional, and uncreative. “Queers everywhere, throughout all time!” Naw, nobody identified as “queer” nor did deeds in the name of queerdom until these last 10-15 years when certain people began appropriating everyone else’s accomplishments and identities in it’s name. With a slowly metastatic infection reaching back to the end of the 80’s when the now-defunct “Queer Nation” movement burst into the public eye through the media and asserted that they’d gathered ’round all of the LGBT organizations and all agreed that the New Word was ‘queer’. Forcing their label upon other people whether they objected, or were never asked.
Bisexuality, or if you prefer; “lack of discrimination for the sex of one’s partner” has been documented as far back as records exist. So has relaxed sexual practices as a form of celebration. And cultures that were very different from our own which didn’t consider homosexual activity to even be worthy of a separate label. Modern Queerdom(TM) does not own these things though it insists on viewing everything through it’s rheumy yellow lens. The fact is, being something other than “straight” or “gay” is probably the actual human norm, so they weren’t strange, odd, or contrary to norms at all.
Now, if you’re going to talk of evidence for the attitude of Jesus and entourage toward vaguely hinted “alternative lifestyles” then let us consider the bible description of Jesus arriving at the house where the last supper took place. The door was opened by a male who was carrying a water vase. Carrying water was considered strictly women’s work. There’s not a ton that can be directly drawn from this, but the scribe made sure to record this little point, and it’s clear that Jesus and company had no problem with it. Assuming this represents Perfect Scripture, one might say that it was an attempt to set an example for all xtians.