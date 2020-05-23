Billy Eichner wants to replace Ruby Rose on ‘Batwoman’

Hot on the heels of the announcement that star Ruby Rose will not return for the second season of Batwoman, an unlikely candidate has volunteered to take her place: comedian Billy Eichner.

“Just finished cleaning my apt again so….can I play Batwoman,” Eichner tweeted on Tuesday. “Any update on this? Just disinfected the soles of my shoes, would love to play Batwoman now if possible, thx,” he followed up that night.

Any update on this? Just disinfected the soles of my shoes, would love to play Batwoman now if possible, thx https://t.co/ufRMgd7zJQ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 20, 2020

Executives for The CW and Warner Bros., the studio and network that produce Batwoman, have said they want to find another LGBTQ actress to replace Rose. The character Batwoman is one of the most popular gay characters among comic fans, and the debut of the show marked the first time a superhero TV series centered on a queer lead.

Eichner’s joking (we think) offer comes as new details emerged regarding Rose’s exit from the show. TV Line reports that the decision for her to leave was a mutual one between Rose and The CW executives. Apparently, the long working hours and a serious injury she sustained while on set soured Rose on TV production. Her frustration led to friction with producers for the show, and thus, both parties thought it best for the series to find a new leading actress.