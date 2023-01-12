Boytoy in briefs accidentally zoombombs Tucson City Supervisors’ Board meeting

During a Zoom meeting of the Pima County Board of Supervisors in Tucson, Arizona this week, a musclebound boytoy in briefs accidentally appeared in the background of Board Supervisor Matt Heinz’s video feed.

Oops! 😉

Heinz has yet to say anything about the incident, even as videos of the meeting have gone viral.

Video feed showed a young man clad in only a black cap, a tank top, and briefs behind Heinz. The man lifted up the hem of his shirt, revealing his bikini-cut briefs, slender torso, and muscular thighs underneath.

Heinz and his “friend” seemed to be in a room of some sort, though it’s unclear whether it was located in a hotel, Heinz’s home, or elsewhere. Some speculated that Heinz was on a cruise ship. Hmm… seems like he was cruising alright. Tee hee.

No one else in the meeting seemed to notice, but Heinz certainly did. Barely a second after his sexy friend lifted up his shirt, Heinz turned off his camera to hide “the goods” from view.

While the video seems like a humorous “whoopsie” moment, it has been re-shared online by numerous conservative social media users to try and shame Heinz.

Some homophobic commenters joked that the young man was a cam boy who mistook the meeting for a virtual striptease. Others said the supervisors were discussing local “erections” (instead of elections, har har). And others baselessly claimed that the boy was underage, pushing the homophobic trope that “gay men prey on kids” — such a tired, hateful, and gross stereotype.

While Heinz has yet to publicly comment, he has a notable high-profile political history that extends past Tucson.

Former President Barack Obama appointed him to serve in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help inform LGBTQ-inclusive medical providers about the benefits of the newly-introduced Affordable Care Act. Heinz has also unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the U.S. House three different times in 2012, 2016, and 2018.

