Brazilian telenovela star Rodrigo Simas is having a hot bisexual boy summer & no one wants it to end

Rodrigo Simas has been mesmerizing TV audiences in his native Brazil for nearly 15 years and mesmerizing us all summer long with his glorious thirst traps!

The handsome actor made his professional debut in the telenovela Poder Paralelo in 2009 and has been steaming up screens ever since.

Over the years, the 31-year-old has been flaunting his gorgeous talents in a bevy of shows and telenovelas including Fina Estampa, Malhação, Além do Horizonte, the amazingly titled Boogie Oogie, and Novo Mundo, among others.

Those adorable puppy dog eyes are what soap opera dreams are made of.

Simas has also garnered acclaim for his athleticism having won season 2 of the diving competition series Saltibum and the ninth season of the Brazilian version of Dancing with the Stars called Dança dos Famosos in 2012.

In 2021, he returned to shake his booty for an all-stars version of Dança dos Famosos and just missed being crowned the winner.

He’s got moves for days.

Being one of Brazil’s hardest working soap stars, Simas made headlines across South American when he came out as bisexual earlier this year.

Up until then, his more than 6.7 million Instagram followers were under the impression he was heterosexual.

“I have never brought it up, but I am a bisexual man. It is a label, but I feel mature and calm to talk about it now,” Simas told the Brazilian publication Extra in March, according to the local outlet BolaVIP.

And while he’s been in a relationship with actress Agatha Moreira for nearly five years, Simas felt unburdened by being able to speak his truth.

“I have no problem talking about it. But it’s a taboo for people to have to label themselves, say what they are or aren’t. I’m a free guy,” he added. “I believe in freedom of choice, to be whatever we want. ”

Likewise, Moreira took no issue with Simas’ revelation as it was something she already knew about her boyfriend.

“I handled it superbly. Dating a friend is knowing what you’re buying. Afterwards, it’s no use complaining and wanting a refund,” she told the local outlet O Globo.

Since announcing he’s part of the LGBTQ+ community, Simas has seen his career continue to thrive.

He is currently headlining the TV series The Adventures of José and Durval, which is based on the biography of bestselling Brazilian country music duo Chitãozinho & Xororó.

Simas stars alongside his brother Felipe Simas to portray the Latin Grammy-winning artists, who are brothers in real life too.

While the series is currently playing on the Brazilian video on demand service Globoplay, international audiences may be able to get access should it get further distribution on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

For now, everyone can enjoy seeing more of Simas’ amazing body of work through his sizzling Instagram photos from his hot boy summer and beyond: