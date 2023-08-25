fashion king

PHOTOS: Mexican pop group RBD is back & Christian Chavez has got the wild lewks to slay

By
Christian Chavez

After 15 years, Mexican pop sensation RBD is reuniting tonight (Friday, August 25th) to launch their Soy Rebelde World Tour in El Paso, Texas.

The group’s members – Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann, Alfonso Herrera and Christian Chávez  – first rose to fame as the fictional band on the Spanish-language teen telenovela Rebelde in 2004. 

Over the course of nearly five years, RBD released nine albums in Spanish, English and Portuguese, and became one of the top Latin musical acts selling over 15 million records.

If you need further proof of their cultural influence, the group was name checked in Bad Bunny’s blockbuster 2022 hit “Me Porto Bonito.”

One of RBD’s breakout stars was Chavez, who became known for his penchant for vibrant hair color and bold fashions.

In 2007, Chavez made headlines by becoming one of the first high-profile Latin artists to come out as gay. Unfortunately, it was under nefarious conditions as he blackmailed with photos of his secret wedding to his then-husband, who he’d married two years prior in Canada.

“I was the first Latin American star to talk about my sexuality even before Ricky [Martin] came out with his book,” Chávez previously told Queerty in 2020. “At that moment, I was not thinking about my career. I was not thinking if this is going to make it better or worse. I was in love and for me, it was about that.”

In the years since, Chavez has forged a successful acting career in telenovelas and the Netflix series The House of Flowers and Daughter From Another Mother

And now with the return of RBD, the handsome 40-year-old is ready to take the stage and show the world his full authentic self. Slay king!

Channel your inner rebelde by clicking through to check out all the fierce lewks Christian Chavez has been serving in the lead up to the launch of RBD’s Soy Rebelde Tour…

View Full Post

Hot Mesh!

The boy has got flair!

View Full Post

Denim Diva

He’s blessed with good jeans. Dayum!

View Full Post

Barbie Gurl

Kenergy for days!

View Full Post

Sheer Gorgeousness

Not many can pull this off but CC sure does!

View Full Post

Like a Virgin

This has us feeling unholy in the best ways.

View Full Post

SexyBack

Crop tops are always a good idea.

View Full Post

Deeper and Deeper

A plunging neckline and a high waist never looked so good.

View Full Post

Bodysuit Nation

Very on trend if we do say so ourselves.

View Full Post

He’s Strapped

Tan lines be damned!

View Full Post

Too Cool For School

Teaching the children how it’s done.

View Full Post

Flesh For Fantasy

Category is: Billy Idol rock god eleganza.

View Full Post

All Black Everything

Matrix revolution for your nerves!

View Full Post

Gimme More

Relatable.

View Full Post

Walk Walk Fashion Baby

This is a serve.

Related

The thirst for Christian Chávez will take center stage as RBD reunites for ‘Soy Rebelde’ tour

Nearly 15 years after breaking up, Mexican pop group RBD is reuniting and taking to the stage on a trek around the world.

View Full Post

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15