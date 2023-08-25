PHOTOS: Mexican pop group RBD is back & Christian Chavez has got the wild lewks to slay

After 15 years, Mexican pop sensation RBD is reuniting tonight (Friday, August 25th) to launch their Soy Rebelde World Tour in El Paso, Texas.

The group’s members – Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann, Alfonso Herrera and Christian Chávez – first rose to fame as the fictional band on the Spanish-language teen telenovela Rebelde in 2004.

Over the course of nearly five years, RBD released nine albums in Spanish, English and Portuguese, and became one of the top Latin musical acts selling over 15 million records.

If you need further proof of their cultural influence, the group was name checked in Bad Bunny’s blockbuster 2022 hit “Me Porto Bonito.”

One of RBD’s breakout stars was Chavez, who became known for his penchant for vibrant hair color and bold fashions.

In 2007, Chavez made headlines by becoming one of the first high-profile Latin artists to come out as gay. Unfortunately, it was under nefarious conditions as he blackmailed with photos of his secret wedding to his then-husband, who he’d married two years prior in Canada.

“I was the first Latin American star to talk about my sexuality even before Ricky [Martin] came out with his book,” Chávez previously told Queerty in 2020. “At that moment, I was not thinking about my career. I was not thinking if this is going to make it better or worse. I was in love and for me, it was about that.”

In the years since, Chavez has forged a successful acting career in telenovelas and the Netflix series The House of Flowers and Daughter From Another Mother.

And now with the return of RBD, the handsome 40-year-old is ready to take the stage and show the world his full authentic self. Slay king!

Channel your inner rebelde by clicking through to check out all the fierce lewks Christian Chavez has been serving in the lead up to the launch of RBD’s Soy Rebelde Tour…