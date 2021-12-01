Brett Kavanaugh is probably going to start crying again when he sees why he’s trending on Twitter

Well, the day has come. The Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments in the most consequential abortion case in decades. And, of course, accused sexual predator Brett Kavanaugh is once again trending on Twitter.

SCOTUS is considering a Mississippi law that seeks to ban abortions after just 15 weeks of pregnancy, including those caused by rape or incest. The state wants Roe v Wade overturned, thus eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.

If the court agrees, states would be free to set their own standards on abortion, including banning it entirely. 22 states have already begun planning for this. 12 have already passed trigger laws, which would automatically outlaw abortion the moment Roe is overruled. A final ruling is expected in June.

The fact that Kavanaugh, who loves beer and hates LGBTQ people, is going to be one of the deciding votes in this matter is deeply troubling given his alleged history of sexual assault against women and those 4,500 tips the FBI received during his confirmation hearing that it never actually investigated.

Now, the tweets…

Good morning to everyone who thinks Brett Kavanaugh is a piece of underqualified trash. — Kate ??? (@ImSpeaking13) December 1, 2021

A rapist gets to decide whether or not a women can chose to have a child? #Kavanaugh #SCOTUS #RoeVWade — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) December 1, 2021

Brett's Trending…..I just curious who paid off Brett Kavanaugh’s $92,000 country club fees, his $200,000 credit card debt, and his $1.2 million mortgage to purchase a SCOTUS seat? pic.twitter.com/S7LMMBlAxN — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) December 1, 2021

So is this the week that America finds out if Roe v Wade is "settled law" like Brett Kavanaugh said, or did HE LIE to Susan Collins to get confirmed…America is watching. — p wolfla (@yeawelltoldu) November 29, 2021

Crazy to think the right to self-determination of every woman in the USA rests with John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney-Barrett. — ???˜”*°•. Kato Justus? .•°*”˜??? (@KatoJustus4) December 1, 2021

Weird how the people complaining about Brett Kavanaugh are the exact same people who said they could never vote for Hillary. We're in this position because these exact same people are the very ones who screwed us over in 2016. — Optimist Prime-The Sacrifice Is Never Knowing Why (@EthanObama) December 1, 2021

I'm old enough to remember when tRump pulled Justice Kennedy aside and the next thing we knew, he was replaced by the pathetic beer drinking frat boy Brett Kavanaugh.

Was he paid off or threatened? — Holly ? (@Msdesignerlady) November 30, 2021

Why do we know more about Brett Kavanaugh's political agenda than we do about who paid his debts? — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) December 1, 2021

The GOP is so clueless that they can't distinguish between legitimate, concerned questions and "character assassination", and nobody has benefitted from this more than Kavanaugh. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) December 1, 2021

Brett Kavanaugh, A guy that was accused of sexual assault, has the power to decide what you can do with your vagina. This is the ultimate violation. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/nw9OyHeViD — ?? Anis Jerbi ?? (@ArtistAJ17) December 1, 2021

Five good reasons to expand the Supreme Court: Clarence Thomas Samuel Alito Neil Gorsuch Brett Kavanaugh Amy Coney Barrett — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) December 1, 2021

Brett Kavanaugh won't vote to overturn Roe. Susan Collins told me so. — Jodi Jacobson ?? #BlackLivesMatter (@jljacobson) December 1, 2021

Calling Christopher Wray, Director of the FBI. How many of the 4,500 ‘tips’ about Kavanaugh have the FBI investigated? We need to know before he starts to investigate women’s reproductive organs again. — Baggiesman (@sybilsdad) December 1, 2021

This is probably the only opportunity Brett Kavanaugh has ever had to leave an impression on a woman’s body. — Kate ??? (@ImSpeaking13) December 1, 2021

Brett Kavanaugh was just a pathetic beer drinking frat boy. — Squatch (The Last of My Kind)? (@TheLastSquatch) December 1, 2021

