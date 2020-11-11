Britney Spears loses in court again

Pop icon and tabloid staple Britney Spears has lost a bid to remove her from court-ordered conservatorship, placing the future of her career and finances in question.

Los Angeles superior court judge Brenda Penny declined to approve Spears’ petition to have the conservatorship removed in a hearing on November 10, Yahoo News reports. James Spears, the father of the 38-year-old singer, will remain in control of her assets.

The news comes as a major setback to the singer, who has gone into unofficial retirement over the ongoing legal battles over her finances.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Spears’ attorney Samuel D. Ingham III told Judge Penny. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

James Spears’ attorney, Vivian Thoreen, countered that under James’ conservatorship, Britney Spears has gotten out of massive debt and amassed a fortune worth $60 million.

This week’s court battle is just the most recent episode in a saga of personal woes dating back 12 years. Britney Spears lost the right to control her finances and career following a very public meltdown in 2008. Spears entered an involuntary mental health committal following the loss of custody of her children to ex-husband Kevin Federline. After her psychiatric hold ended, a court placed Spears in the custody of her father and her then-lawyer Andrew Wallet. The singer experienced something of a career Renniasance under her father’s watch, producing several hit albums and landing a Las Vegas residency. In 2019, Spears abruptly cancelled her Vegas residency, citing her father’s health problems. She reentered a psychiatric facility again and announced she would not perform again until the termination of her conservatorship. The announcement gave rise to the #FreeBritney movement, a grassroots fan push to end the court-ordered conservatorship of the singer.