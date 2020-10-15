Someone made a supercut of all the times teenage Britney Spears was slut-shamed in interviews and wow

Someone has put together a 10-minute supercut of all the times Britney Spears was slut-shamed in interviews during the early days of her career in the late ’90s and early ’00s and it’s something else.

Many of the comments haven’t aged well and include people calling 18-year-old Spears a “ho,” a “wh*re”, “trashy,” and “Lolita on aerobics,” as well as being told she should be shot for being too sexy, that she was a terrible example for little girls everywhere, and constantly being asked what her parents thought about her nasty behavior.

And the remarks come from a whole host of people, too, including Carson Daly, Diane Sawyer, Matt Lauer, Rosie O’Donnell, Lisa Ling, Meredith Viera, and Tucker Carlson, plus other singers, like Mariah Carey, Avril Lavigne, and Eminem.

What’s most interesting to see, however, is how Spears, who was in her late teens and early 20s at the time, fielded the questions with genuine maturity. She often didn’t flinch when people called her a slut to her face, nor did she apologize or make excuses. She handled it like a real pro and, considering that she’s worth over $100 million today, we’d say she came out on top in the end.

#TeamBritney forever!

Watch.