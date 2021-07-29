Caitlyn Jenner’s latest fundraising push backfires spectacularly

As she enters the home stretch of her doomed gubernatorial campaign, Caitlyn Jenner is once again reminding everyone that, 45 years ago, she was an Olympic gold medalist. So why not send her some money?

Yesterday, Jenner tweeted a link to her fundraising page along with the caption: “A lot has changed in the US since I won the gold medal at the 1976 Olympics, but one thing should always remain the same–our love for this country. I am a patriot and I will always fight for California.”

Perhaps the greatest irony here is that Jenner, who is worth an estimated $100 million, is tweeting about her deep commitment to the state of California from a hotel room 8,100 miles away.

The 71-year-old is currently in Australia completing a two-week stint in quarantine before shooting an appearance on Big Brother VIP, for which she is reportedly being paid $500,000.

Related: Caitlyn Jenner just dug herself into an even deeper hole while campaigning from quarantine

According to Politico, Jenner has raised a little over $400,000 total during her campaign. But the bulk of that money has come from out of state donors, “suggesting her national name ID hasn’t translated into a groundswell of California support.”

Among her biggest donors is alleged LGBTQ ally Angus Mitchell, son of celebrity hairstylist Paul Mitchell, who has given $32,400 to her campaign.

And now, the responses to her fundraising tweet…

“I will always fight for California…” as long as there is a film crew documenting it! #cluelesscaitlyn — Enoch Reyes (@enochet) July 29, 2021

Winning a gold medal, 45 years ago(!), is not the same as running a state. You are way out of your league here! — **SoCalGirl** (@SoCalGirl1208) July 28, 2021

“I will always fight for California.” Your complete lack of a public service record, relevant experience, and involvement in local communities has determined that is a lie. — Fapzilla (@Fapzilla3) July 28, 2021

I’m Caitlyn Jenner and I approved this ad from a motel room in AUSTRALIA — Meidas Rick🏳️‍🌈 (@RandallUhrig) July 28, 2021

From Australia to California? — Biggie Shackleton: Four-eyes Only. (@revere71) July 29, 2021

It’s up for debate, but you might actually be better at running in circles than trying to run after a public office. Go back to your hanger!! — Age*of*Aquarius (@AgeofAquarius18) July 28, 2021

Lots of people just LOVE you! 😂😂😂 — Brian Snow (@BrianSnowCHI) July 28, 2021

How can you fight when you don’t even vote. Lord, help us! — Sue Harvey (@99_suzy) July 28, 2021

No, thank you, Ms. Jenner. I support you as a human being on her path; I find your viewpoint in politics loathsome. — Kimberly R. Kelly – #BLM (@KimberlyRKelly1) July 29, 2021

running fast half a century ago, a governor does not make — janneke (@hijanneke) July 28, 2021

A recent poll from University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times found that Jenner is currently polling at just 3%. That’s down from 6% a few months ago.

She claims she doesn’t believe in polls, telling reporters earlier this month, “Honestly, I’m not concerned about the polling. I guarantee you that I am in the lead.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.