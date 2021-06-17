Guess which alleged LGBTQ ally is bankrolling Caitlyn Jenner’s transphobic gubernatorial campaign

Angus Mitchell is the son of celebrity hairstylist Paul Mitchell. He’s also one of Caitlyn Jenner’s top donors, giving the maximum amount allowed to her gubernatorial campaign.

According to the California Secretary of State’s office, Jenner has raised at least $294,000 in donations. $32,400 of that came directly from Mitchell.

On Instagram, the 51-year-old hairstylist purports to be a LGBTQ ally…

He also claims to support racial justice and BLM…

In addition to all that, he’s an advisor for his company’s Equity and Opportunity Council, which is dedicated to “fostering a culture of diversity, inclusion and belonging,” and he calls himself “an advocate for human rights” in his official bio.

Sooooo why is he supporting a political candidate who, in addition to being a staunch supporter of former white-supremacist-in-chief Donald Trump, even after acknowledging he’s “the worst president we’ve ever had” when when it comes to LGBTQ rights, also hates homeless people, believes that “biological boys should not be allowed to participate in girls sports,” and says it was easier to come out as trans than it was to come out as a Republican?

That’s a very good question! And one Mitchell has yet to answer. Queerty reached out to him for comment, but we never heard back.

While we were waiting for him to respond, we did a little more digging into his past and learned that, despite painting himself out to be a woke social justice warrior, Mitchell, who is worth an estimated $300 million, has more than a few skeletons in his closet.

SF Gate reports:

In 2015, the Daily Mail described Angus Mitchell, born in 1970 and also a celebrity hairstylist, as a “multi-millionaire” and the “heir to the Paul Mitchell hair care fortune.” The Daily Mail reported that he was embroiled in an ugly divorce, in which he allegedly had his personal chef serve his wife the divorce papers and engaged in a bitter battle for child custody. In 2018, Mitchell was the subject of a sex discrimination lawsuit that alleged he used his workplace “as a hunting ground to find women to date and have sex with.”

In the lawsuit, which is still pending, he was accused of not only pressuring an employee to have sex with him, but of paying her $50,000 afterwards then telling her she either had the option to “quit immediately or at the end of the day.”

Sounds like a nice guy!

Jenner’s other top donors include billionaire Bob Parsons, founder of internet domain registrar GoDaddy.com, and his wife, Renee, and Kelly Sellers, who works for a consulting firm based in Austin, Texas.

