INSTASTUDS

Charlie Puth’s massage, Bruno Duarte’s workout buddy, & Nick Viall’s pool boy

By

This week Chris Pratt was outed as a right wing homophobe sympathizer, Tiffany Trump drunkenly hosted a Trump Pride rally, and Tyler Posey discussed his history of hooking up with guys. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Cameron Dallas sold cologne.

 

Laith Ashley listened for the ocean.

 

Max Emerson hosted a birthday hike.

 

Timothy James ate fresh.

 

Bruno Duarte and fiance Jose Lopes hit the gym together.

 

Charlie Puth got a massage.

 

Tom Daley laid a thirst trap.

 

Taylor Vasek repotted his plants.

 

Guilherme Godinho stood in the pool.

 

Andres Camilo played singles.

 

Tommy Muzikants checked the lawn.

 

Haaz Sleiman voted.

 

Antoni Porowski went to the beach.

 

Garrett Magee explored.

 

Derek Chadwick broke a sweat.

 

Matthew Mitcham stayed home.

 

Nick Viall cleaned the pool.

 

Aidan Faminoff painted his new place.

 

Joako struck a pose.

 

Lil Nas X showed tongue.

 

Ross Mathews had a drink.

 

Riyadh Khalaf caught the golden hour.

 

Angel Bismark Curiel had a Lil Papi cookie.

 

Alan Cumming worked out during the debate.

 

And Thom Evans felt his best.

 

