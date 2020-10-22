busted!

Oh look! Chris Pratt follows a bunch of right wing extremists, hate groups, and other homophobes

By

Chris Pratt looking dumb

It all started earlier this week when actor Chris Pratt lost an online popularity poll and was declared the least favorite Chris in Hollywood.

This was followed by allegations that Pratt is a Trump supporter, which was followed by everyone being reminded that, oh yeah, he belongs to a super antigay church, too.

This was followed by Pratt’s Marvel co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downy Jr. rushing to his defense and insisting that no, he’s actually a really great guy, so stop judging him.

And this has followed by people digging into Pratt’s social media pages and discovering that, actually, no, he’s not a really great guy because he follows a ton of right wing extremists, homophobes, and other problematic people.

Related: Chris Pratt’s co-stars defend him for being problematic only to make things even worse

Among those Pratt follows on Twitter and Instagram are admitted gay basher Tucker Carlson, antigay political pundit Ben Shapiro, accused rapist Kevin Spacey, a ton of police and Blue Lives Matter activists, “religious freedom” fighter Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the antigay hate group Turning Points USA, the extreme rightwing podcast Prager U, and several members of the homophobic Duck Dynasty clan, just to name a few.

Pratt has not issued any comment on the controversy surrounding the problematic company he keeps online, but his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, did put out a statement accusing people of “meanness and bullying.”

“Is this really what we need?” Schwarzenegger said without any hint of irony. “There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways. Being mean is so yesterday.”

We agree. Being mean is so yesterday. As is hatred, discrimination, racism, homophobia, and straight white dudes being excused for their vile behavior.

Related: Chris Pratt calls for “less hate” as he defends his homophobic church