Oh look! Chris Pratt follows a bunch of right wing extremists, hate groups, and other homophobes

It all started earlier this week when actor Chris Pratt lost an online popularity poll and was declared the least favorite Chris in Hollywood.

This was followed by allegations that Pratt is a Trump supporter, which was followed by everyone being reminded that, oh yeah, he belongs to a super antigay church, too.

This was followed by Pratt’s Marvel co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downy Jr. rushing to his defense and insisting that no, he’s actually a really great guy, so stop judging him.

And this has followed by people digging into Pratt’s social media pages and discovering that, actually, no, he’s not a really great guy because he follows a ton of right wing extremists, homophobes, and other problematic people.

Among those Pratt follows on Twitter and Instagram are admitted gay basher Tucker Carlson, antigay political pundit Ben Shapiro, accused rapist Kevin Spacey, a ton of police and Blue Lives Matter activists, “religious freedom” fighter Rep. Dan Crenshaw, the antigay hate group Turning Points USA, the extreme rightwing podcast Prager U, and several members of the homophobic Duck Dynasty clan, just to name a few.

Hey. Went to go check his Twitter follow list because the pics I saw were from instagram. Woo Boy.

Who the Fuck is still following Kevin Spacey?! Chris Pratt

Tucker Carlson? Chris Pratt

A Shit ton of police and FBI LA? Chris Pratt

Ben Shapiro?! Chris MF-Ing Pratt! pic.twitter.com/k9cPJBvyw0 — A Single Black Female Nerd #BLM #BTLM (@ASingleBlackFe2) October 21, 2020

Lol at Chris Pratt wanting to follow ben shapiro on twitter AND instagram. He really didn’t want to miss a single racist moment! https://t.co/TTqbpHu0ht — Listen Fat (@muchprofound) October 21, 2020

he follows a youtube channel which posts very conservative views, he likes many republicans tweets, i have found this just by going through the chris pratt trending on twitter — she/her 🧛🏳️‍🌈 (@greenvdrink) October 21, 2020

Chris Pratt follows @benshapiro and @DanCrenshawTX on Twitter. But sure let’s pretend this covert Million White Supremacist isnt political. This is why you cant trust Rich White People like @MarkRuffalo. They only really rep for their own ppl. https://t.co/1Aocwvt0fS — NonVoting Felon 🐬💤 (@MichaelTanuvasa) October 20, 2020

I looked it up and as of the time of this tweet Chris Pratt follows Ben Shapiro, Dan Crenshaw, Turning Points USA, PragerU and multiple Duck Dynasty fam members on IG. It’s 2020 and we can pretend that doesn’t mean what we all know it means but we know pic.twitter.com/HW9A6i833d — Charlie (@vancinialfredo) October 21, 2020

Pratt has not issued any comment on the controversy surrounding the problematic company he keeps online, but his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, did put out a statement accusing people of “meanness and bullying.”