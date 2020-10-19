WATCH: Tyler Posey opens up about hooking up with guys and bottoming

Tyler Posey has recorded a candid video offering details about his sex life, most notably that he’s “hooked up with guys.” He also revealed he’s been “fu**ed with a strap on,” just in case you were wondering.
The 29-year-old Teen Wolf star posted the video to his new (and nude) OnlyFans, which has since leaked to social media.
In it, he answers queries from fans and touches upon his encounters with men at least twice.
“I haven’t had sex with a man – we’ve blown each other, you know what I mean,” Tyler clarifies. “But never had sex. So yes, I have been with men before.”
Elsewhere in the clip, he adds: “To anybody who is new here, and asking if I’ve hooked up with guys before, the answer’s yes. Ever used a dildo? Yes. I’ve been fu**ed with a strap on before.”
Posey launched his OnlyFans in late September. ”You guys asked for it, and I supplied,” he told his 5.8 million Instagram followers. “I now have an only fans. Follow the link in my bio and come get wet with me! haha.”
For once, an OnlyFans celebrity actually appears to be giving their subscribers something for their money. We’re looking at you, Aaron Carter.
Watch:
Tyler Posey admitted to being with a man before… pic.twitter.com/iJ2pvW2uS6
— Aaron (@ARonauthor) October 18, 2020
tyler posey saying he’s been pegged… omg show hole pic.twitter.com/vmxBQjUcyt
— ? (@luizyblue) October 19, 2020
2 Comments
Bromancer7
Oh sweetie, oral sex is still sex. So yes, you’ve had sex with men.
Donston
No one should be surprised that a pretty boy who grew up in Hollywood and who has a bunch of random tats has hooked up with guys. And no one should be telling him to “come out” or embrace whatever identity. But what I don’t like is how insecure so many guys still come off. Even when they’re trying to be honest or when they “come out” they still come insecure and full of “gay panic”.
One example is the “I haven’t indulged anal sex with guys or I don’t enjoy anal sex with guys”. It seems many see that as their way of saying “I ain’t ‘gay”. There are plenty of gay identifying guys who don’t enjoy anal play. Male-male attraction, passion, intimacy, love is much more than anal play. It just reminds me of all these dudes who regularly have intercourse with women but feel stronger, more sustained same-sex romantic passions and ultimately prefer sleeping next to their homeboy at night, prefer persistently pleasing someone of their sex, feel stronger same-sex emotional investment. I’m not saying Tyler is like this. Yet, their constantly taking about how into girls they are. We really need to stop selling anal sex and behaviors in genera as the be-all to “gay”. Not saying Tyler is like one of these guys. But it just reminds me how insecure so many dudes are when they’re trying to “keep it real”.