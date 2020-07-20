Christian author says ending his marriage is “necessary because I am gay”

Christian author Matthew Paul Turner made a big announcement over the weekend. He and his wife of nearly 20 years, Jessica, are getting a divorce. Also, he’s gay.

“Dear friends, I have difficult news to share,” the 44-year-old wrote on Facebook. “After much thought, prayer, and counseling, Jessica and I have made the decision to end our marriage.”

“While we’re best friends and thoroughly love doing life, parenting, and pursuing our dreams together, ending our marriage is necessary because I am gay.”

Turner, who supported Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 Democratic primaries and whose children’s books include When God Made You and When God Made Light, went on to explain that he’s long known he was gay, but spending over three decades in fundamentalist/evangelical churches forced him to keep his true feelings buried.

“I’ve lived many days overwhelmed by fear, shame, and self-hatred,” he added. “Though my own faith evolved long ago to become LGBTQ+ affirming, my journey toward recognizing, accepting and embracing myself took much longer.”

Turner then thanked Jessica, to whom he was married for 17 years and shares three children, for her support.

“I would not be able to say that without Jessica’s undying grace and support. I fell in love with her 17 years ago and still love her deeply. Despite her own grief and pain, she has loved and encouraged me to be fully me.”

Turner also shared the news with his 21,000 followers on Instagram.

In her own statement, Jessica said: “My husband, my best friend has bravely shared his deepest truth this past year. He is gay. While this doesn’t change how much we love him, it does change our relationship. We are moving forward with ending our marriage, while remaining deeply committed to our family and each other.”