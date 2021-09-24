Chuck Grassley, age 88, announces reelection bid in weird 4 AM tweet and people are like OMGWTF

Sen. Chuck Grassley posted a weird tweet at 4:00 this morning announcing that, at 88-years-old, he’s running for reelection. Again.

“It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running,” the octogenarian, who is currently in his seventh term as a U.S. Senator, tweeted. “I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided. I’m running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us?”

The tweet was accompanied by GIF of a man running outside in the predawn hours of the morning.

It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running. I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided. I’m running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us? #GrassleyRuns #GrassleyWorks pic.twitter.com/cwv8yu9wkx — Grassley Works (@GrassleyWorks) September 24, 2021

We think it’s great that, at nearly 90 years old, Chuck Grassley still has the energy and ability to wake up at 4 a.m. six days a week and go for a run. Hats off, Senator!

Less great, of course, is his decades-long record of supporting anti-LGBTQ legislation, including a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage, voting against expanding hate crime protections to include LGBTQ people, supporting Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, voting to legalize job discrimination based on sexual orientation, and the list goes on and on and on.

Grassley, who holds a 0% rating with the HRC, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980. Before that, he served eight terms in the Iowa House of Representatives and three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. If he wins reelection, he will be 94 when the term ends.

And now, the responses to Grassley’s announcement…

You have got to be kidding me — Misgivings #3 (@lacunalingua_3) September 24, 2021

“Hi, my name is Chuck Grassley and I am a perfect example why we need term limits in our government.” — Honorable Frank Novajosky (@FNovajosky) September 24, 2021

He will be 94 at the end of his next term. — CathyO (@cathyob1) September 24, 2021

What time do you need to get to bed to get up at 4 am? — Jon Ward (@jonward11) September 24, 2021

Iowa should ask itself “what has he done for me?”. Anything? One thing? Can anyone name one thing he has done for Iowa or the United States?? — Jeffrey Tweets Stuff. 🌈👬 🌻🌎 (@flajeffreyt) September 24, 2021

How can an 88yr old man reasonably and honestly make a 6yr commitment? — KNOWNscoundrelNUM1 @🏡 (@JaykMan80) September 24, 2021

Sir, with all do respect, at 89 years old I believe it’s time for you to graciously retire and allow the younger generations to step up to the plate. — The_Charming_Avenger⚜️ (@Boeing74) September 24, 2021

But your party said Biden was too old. I’m confused. — Kat (@6katsandrabbit) September 24, 2021

Your time has long past. You’ve had more than enough chances to do some good for America and you have not. Your legacy is one of arcane thinking and poor stewardship of our great land. Your ego knows no limits. — peter 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@peterent) September 24, 2021

Due respect, sir, but it’s time to pass the baton. We are in a different world now that requires new voices and leaders. You’ve served. This is a representative government that is not designed for a lifetime tenure. Do the right thing. Retire. — Dennis Coy (@denniscoy) September 24, 2021

No. Go back to sleep. — Lizzi Ross (@lizziross) September 24, 2021

Keep running … right out of Congress. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) September 24, 2021

