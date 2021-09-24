here we go again

Chuck Grassley, age 88, announces reelection bid in weird 4 AM tweet and people are like OMGWTF

Sen. Chuck Grassley posted a weird tweet at 4:00 this morning announcing that, at 88-years-old, he’s running for reelection. Again.

“It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running,” the octogenarian, who is currently in his seventh term as a U.S. Senator, tweeted. “I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided. I’m running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us?”

The tweet was accompanied by GIF of a man running outside in the predawn hours of the morning.

We think it’s great that, at nearly 90 years old, Chuck Grassley still has the energy and ability to wake up at 4 a.m. six days a week and go for a run. Hats off, Senator!

Less great, of course, is his decades-long record of supporting anti-LGBTQ legislation, including a constitutional ban on same-sex marriage, voting against expanding hate crime protections to include LGBTQ people, supporting Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, voting to legalize job discrimination based on sexual orientation, and the list goes on and on and on.

Grassley, who holds a 0% rating with the HRC, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980. Before that, he served eight terms in the Iowa House of Representatives and three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. If he wins reelection, he will be 94 when the term ends.

