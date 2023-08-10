Clarence Thomas’ ethics scandal just got 38 luxury vacations, 26 private jet rides, & a dozen VIP passes bigger

The ethics scandals for SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas keep piling up… and up!

On Thursday, ProPublica dropped a bombshell report detailing Thomas’ vast array of billionaire benefactors, and the luxurious gifts they’ve bestowed upon him.

The anti-gay justice, who’s failed to disclose all of these luxuries, has taken at least 38 vacations, 26 private jet flights, eight flights by helicopter, a dozen VIP passes to sporting events and stays at premium resorts in Florida and Jamaica.

One of the undisclosed trips was a voyage on a private yacht around the Bahamas. Pretty nice!

“While some of the hospitality, such as stays in personal homes, may not have required disclosure, Thomas appears to have violated the law by failing to disclose flights, yacht cruises and expensive sports tickets,” writes ProPublica.

Seven current and former federal judges told the publication that Thomas’ behavior is a gross violation of judicial norms.

“In my career I don’t remember ever seeing this degree of largesse given to anybody,” said Jeremy Fogel, a former federal judge. “I think it’s unprecedented.”

I said it would get worse; it will keep getting worse. Omertà must stop; it becomes complicity. https://t.co/hCCr9s9BN3 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) August 10, 2023

I’m ready to read more shit about what’s being done TO Clarence Thomas and not what he’s done — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) August 10, 2023

At this point it’s probably just easier to identify what lavish gifts Clarence Thomas has NOT secretly received from billionaires. — Jamie O’Grady (@JamieOGrady) August 10, 2023

Translation: Clarence Thomas is corrupt, as are the oligarchs who gave him six-figure gifts. Period. — Bruce never-forget-Dems-are-the-majority Feldman (@BruceRFeldman) August 10, 2023

Maybe it’s only me reading the world like this but it shouldn’t surprise us that all these things go together: the rise of robber barons, open corruption, and a new gilded age, and the rise of hard right fascist political economy. 1880-1935. We’ve been here before. https://t.co/MlLtIUXxhh — Jason Coupet (@ProfessaJay) August 10, 2023

ProPublica’s latest exposé on Thomas’ grifting comes in junction with a New York Times story that reveals his beloved R.V., which he’s referenced many times in interviews, cost $267,230. Though Thomas has told friends he saved up to afford the vehicle, he actually received a loan from health care tycoon Anthony Welters.

Previously, it’s been reported that Thomas accepted thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars worth of luxury travel and hospitality, including rides on private jets and super yachts, from GOP mega-donor Harlan Crow. Thomas also didn’t report that he sold three properties to Crowe in Savannah, Georgia, one of which houses his 94-year-old mother, who lives rent-free.

It was also reported that Crow paid for Thomas’ nephew to attend two very expensive private schools during his formative years.

Despite all of these lavish gestures, Crow maintains he’s never expected anything from Thomas in return. What a guy!

Thomas apparently has lots of billionaire friends who treat him fabulously out of the goodness of their hearts. In addition, he’s received VIP treatment from wealthy businessmen he met through an exclusive non-profit. These generous business titans include David Sokol, a former top executive at Berkshire Hathaway, H. Wayne Huizenga, who transformed Blockbuster and owned the Miami Dolphins, and oil baron Paul “Tony” Novelly.

They all appeared to first meet Thomas after he was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

One of the weirder details in the ProPublica piece is an anecdote about how former government official Mark Paoletta and his wife serenaded Thomas with a song they wrote about him on a Sokol-funded vacation to Wyoming.

Thomas’ corruption is so brazen, even members of George W. Bush’s administration are calling him out. “It’s so obvious,” said Richard Painter, Bush’s chief White House ethics attorney. “It all has to be reported.”

In one instance, Thomas took one of Crow’s private jets from Washington D.C. to New Haven, Conn. (roughly an hour flight) so he could meet with Yale Law School deans for a tour of a room where they planned to display a picture of the justice.

Damn that Hunter Biden! https://t.co/mvKYriUy8W — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) August 10, 2023

So when does the IRS start poking around these “gifts”? — Pittsburgh, he walks by night. (@dbuls) August 10, 2023

Justice Thomas has a cartoonish level of corruption that is wholly incompatible with the rule of law—and he knows it, which is why he concealed all of this. https://t.co/Kxs8fu0frK — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) August 10, 2023

Would billionaires have given Justice Clarence Thomas massive gifts if he was just a law clerk? NO. That’s what makes this corrupt. They were seeking to curry favor with Justice Thomas, either directly or indirectly. And Justice Thomas violated the law in accepting the gifts. https://t.co/j2BbLHnreY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 10, 2023

Disturbingly, Thomas isn’t the only SCOTUS member to accept, and fail to disclose, expensive trips. Justice Samuel Alito also went on a fishing trip with hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, who’s had cases before the Court.

Meanwhile, Elena Kagan is turning down free bagels. Something stinks here, and it’s coming from the right side of the court.

Either Clarence Thomas is deeply corrupt, or he’s the most successful findom of all-time. https://t.co/lhxORhXfxe — Charlotte Clymer ?? (@cmclymer) August 10, 2023

Clarence Thomas, the most corrupt SCROTUS justice in U.S. history.



What will be done? Nothing, because there is not ethical code & no real check or balance with this illegitimate court. https://t.co/Ukoo8I0wIV — ?? Douglas M. Charles ???? (@DouglasMCharles) August 10, 2023

Keep in mind that though this is a fantastic feat of reporting, these numbers represent everything they could find. There are likely more luxury vacations and private jet flights they weren't able to discover. https://t.co/x4Gt3gAOP9 — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) August 10, 2023

It's good to be the (judicial) king. https://t.co/xdqKZUhGLr — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) August 10, 2023