Clarence Thomas’ ethics scandal just got even worse with latest bombshell report

Another day, another scandal involving democracy-hating SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas.
ProPublica just dropped a bombshell report claiming that GOP megadonor Harlan Crow paid for Thomas’ great-nephew to attend two very expensive private schools during his formative years.
Mark Martin attended the exclusive boarding schools Hidden Lake Academy in Georgia and Randolph-Macon Academy in Virginia, to the tune of over $6,000 a month, which Crow quietly paid for.
In 2007, Thomas said in an interview that he began taking care of Martin, who is his sister’s grandson, when the child was just six years old, saying that he and his equally scandal-plagued wife, Ginni, were “raising him as a son.”
The problem with all this is that, under the 1978 Ethics in Government Act, Supreme Court justices are required to disclose gifts made to them, their spouses, and their dependents.
While 74-year-old Thomas hasn’t commented on this latest ProPublica report, people within his camp are already trying to say the tuition payments didn’t need to be reported because the kid is his great-nephew, not his actual son, even though Thomas literally called him that.
Meanwhile, in a statement, Crow’s office said he and his wife Kathy have supported countless students by funding their educations and called the whole thing just another a political attack against the conservative justice.
“Tuition and other financial assistance is given directly to academic institutions, not to students or to their families,” Crow’s office said. “These scholarships and other contributions have always been paid solely from personal funds, sometimes held at and paid through the family business.”
“It’s disappointing that those with partisan political interests would try to turn helping at-risk youth with tuition assistance into something nefarious or political.”
The problem with that defense is that it fits a larger ongoing pattern.
In recent weeks, it has been revealed that Thomas has accepted thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars worth of luxury travel and hospitality, including rides on private jets and superyachts, plus other lavish gifts from Crow without reporting it.
He also failed to report that he sold three properties to Crow in Savannah, Georgia back in 2014. Oh, and he forgot to mention that Crow has been letting Thomas’ 94-year-old mother live on one of his properties rent-free for the last decade.
All this begs the question: What else hasn’t he reported???
In response to Thomas’ seemingly never ending string of scandals, Democrats are calling for the the high court to adopt a binding code of ethics amid a growing number of Americans who say they’ve lost trust in our institutions.. Earlier this week, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing about ethics at the Supreme Court, although Chief Justice John Roberts refused to testify.
5 Comments
Paulie P
Another story about another guy who like those before him will walk away scott free. I am tired of the reporting of these stories and tired from the lack of judgement against them from the people that can do something about it.
abfab
This republican princess and his scuzzy wife whould be tarred a feathered and…….what ever other punishment techniques one could think of. GOP SCUMBAGS
DBMC
This is not a surprise. He was corrupt when he was approved to the court and he just got moreso.
Fahd
I may be paraphrasing AOC on this one, but it’s way past time that Thomas was impeached.
Mack
I thought this comment was very funny, as if Thomas is destitute. If Thomas can’t afford to send his “ward” to school then perhaps he should get a job where he can afford to.
“It’s disappointing that those with partisan political interests would try to turn helping at-risk youth with tuition assistance into something nefarious or political.”