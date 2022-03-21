Cops were called on Ted Cruz at the airpot and the Cancun jokes flew right in

Sen. Ted Cruz reportedly encountered a bit of turbulence before he even left the ground at a Montana airport over the weekend, and the jokes practically wrote themselves.
In previous Ted Cruz airport drama, the senator famously flew to Cancun during a historic winter storm in Texas in February 2021, only to return 24 hours later amid public outrage. He somehow managed to blame the whole thing on his 10 and 12-year-old daughters.
Flash forward to Sunday, and Cruz allegedly had a conflict with an airline employee that warranted police intervention.
According to a video posted to a Reddit thread, the Texas Republican was “accosting airline employees today at [Bozeman International Airport] after missing his flight. Law enforcement had to be called when he wouldn’t calm down.”
While the clip isn’t exactly conclusive, a Twitter user added: “My friend who works at the airport said Ted showed up late to check in at the United counter with 7 bags. They weren’t having it…”
Related: Ted Cruz spent the day embarrassing himself and everyone’s thinking the same thing
Reddit commenters left no low-hanging fruit unpicked:
MSNBC host Kieth Olbermann even joined in:
So @TedCruz was apparently so out-of-control abusive to airline staff at the airport in Bozeman, Montana, that law enforcement had to get involved.
It must've been snowing. Video here: https://t.co/PiivouySRJ pic.twitter.com/NCsf85Fbm6
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 20, 2022
3 Comments
Mister P
I offer my thoughts and prayers to Cruz. Which of course means I don’t give a shit what happened to him.
Cam
Typical Republican, he does something wrong so he attacks working people.
Mister P
I offer my thoughts and prayers which of course means I don’t care what happened to Cruz.