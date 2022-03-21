Cops were called on Ted Cruz at the airpot and the Cancun jokes flew right in

Sen. Ted Cruz reportedly encountered a bit of turbulence before he even left the ground at a Montana airport over the weekend, and the jokes practically wrote themselves.

In previous Ted Cruz airport drama, the senator famously flew to Cancun during a historic winter storm in Texas in February 2021, only to return 24 hours later amid public outrage. He somehow managed to blame the whole thing on his 10 and 12-year-old daughters.

Flash forward to Sunday, and Cruz allegedly had a conflict with an airline employee that warranted police intervention.

According to a video posted to a Reddit thread, the Texas Republican was “accosting airline employees today at [Bozeman International Airport] after missing his flight. Law enforcement had to be called when he wouldn’t calm down.”

While the clip isn’t exactly conclusive, a Twitter user added: “My friend who works at the airport said Ted showed up late to check in at the United counter with 7 bags. They weren’t having it…”

Reddit commenters left no low-hanging fruit unpicked:

MSNBC host Kieth Olbermann even joined in: