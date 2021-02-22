The Ted Cruz Cancún saga just took another ridiculous turn

Ted Cruz is currently fielding a potentially career-ending public relations sh*tstorm after he was busted last week for abandoning his constituents during a deadly winter weather event and sneaking off to Cancún (in the middle of a global pandemic) then blaming the whole thing on his 10 and 12-year-old daughters.

Now, multiple media outlets are reporting another piece to the story that the antigay senator neglected to mention during his disastrous press conference last week: he invited his old college buddy, Dave, to tag along on the trip.

Axios reports:

Axios has learned Cruz (R-Texas) invited David Panton, his longtime friend and former roommate at Princeton and Harvard Law, to join the family getaway. … Panton stayed at the Ritz-Carlton, while Cruz schlepped home.

In 2016, Panton, defended Cruz’s character to the New York Times, saying, “The media has caricatured Ted as this one-dimensional, hard-core guy. Ted is principled, but he is actually a good guy and was a great friend to me.”

So great, it seems, that Cruz invited him on what he swears was just a trip for his daughters and their friends.

Cruz spent his weekend doing damage control by pretending to care about his constituents and tweeting photos of himself shaking people’s hands and loading bottles of water into their trunks.

Meanwhile, over at his house, someone (probably an angry Antifa wackadoo) hired a Mariachi band to play outside on his front lawn so he could still enjoy the sights and sounds of Mexico from the comfort of his own home.

Here’s how folx on Twitter responded to Cruz’s weekend photo opp…

Aren’t you supposed to be quarantining? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 21, 2021

What these pics tell me is your social media staff hates you even worse than we do — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) February 21, 2021

“Hush just stop. There’s nothing you can do or say.” -Britney Spears, Stronger — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 21, 2021

Is this from yesterday when it was 70 and sunny😂🤣😂. You are shameless!!! — lydia (@lydia22022363) February 21, 2021

This looks like it was court ordered — Rational Disconnect (@RationalDis) February 21, 2021

you should stop posting lmao — bibo (@biboofficial) February 21, 2021

I know you have no shame but good Lord I am embarrassed for you. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Mark Schweitzer (@MarkSchweitzer) February 21, 2021

Ted Cruz after dropping one 8oz Dasani in the back of a 4Runner pic.twitter.com/ttVH754gME — patton smith (@pattonsmith) February 21, 2021

