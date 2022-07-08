Of course a radio station called The Eagle has the perfect way to silence homophobes

A radio station in Idaho is pushing back against homophobic listeners, and this tune is hitting just right.
Classic rock station 96.6 The Eagle regularly blesses the airways with tracks from queer maestros like Elton John, Pete Townshend and Michael Stipe, just to name a few.
The station or its catalogue of feel-good hits aren’t solely LGBTQ focused, of course, but the proud ally traditionally changes its logo in June to rock the rainbow.
This year, the inclusive banner received several complaints from homophobic rock fans.
The station’s response? One more month of Pride, and maybe more.
“Flag stays up for another month, deal with it,” The Eagle posted on Facebook. “If we lose fans that’s fine. If we keep getting harassed then it will go another month. Plus Freddie Mercury rules.”
The post has received over 18K likes and 4K comments, like this one from user John Payne:
“As someone who grew up a gay kid in a small town in the Bible Belt listening religiously to my local classic rock station, I love this so much. Rock belongs to the outsiders.”
Not everyone’s as happy as John, though. The station has been responding directly to the haters, and sharing the exchanges. Here’s one particularly absurd chat:
We’ll leave you with Queen’s iconic performance at Live Aid in 1985, because it’s never going out of style:
Bosch
Is he referring to a flag that represents republican politicians and priests?
abfab
