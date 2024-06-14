Daddy issues abound in these LGBTQ+ films to stream over Father’s Day weekend

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

Father’s Day is this Sunday, and while it’s not an easy day for everyone, especially queer folks—some don’t have dads, some don’t like their dads, some dads don’t deserve Father’s Day—it can also be a day to celebrate the father figures that help teach us hard lessons in life.

In that spirit, we’re offering up some streaming picks that delve into these complex, often-fraught relationships, from an adult sons whose father comes out late in life, to young queer kids who find fatherly guidance from unlikely mentors, to a widowed gay dad left to fight for custody of his only child.

Read on for LGBTQ+ Father’s Day streaming recommendations to watch this weekend.