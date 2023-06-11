David Archuleta’s deep dive, Pride in Yosemite, & ‘Padam Padam’ fever

Hear Cher’s long-lost EDM Pride anthem, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Gay Pride took over the National Park System.
Gay Pride took over the National Park System.
Chris Stanley made The Old Gays stand still.
Chris Stanley made The Old Gays stand still.
Idina Menzel served WeHo Pride
Idina Menzel served WeHo Pride
Sam Murphy hailed the success of “Padam Padam.”
Sam Murphy hailed the success of "Padam Padam."
The Fitness Marshall pumped up a corporate crowd.
The Fitness Marshall pumped up a corporate crowd.
Krisa Gonna explained the origin of “drag.”
@krisagonna Why is it called DRAG? A short answer for so much history. Even if you don’t do drag, it’s important to know the history of this craft to understand more about our community. Did you know William Dorsey Swann was arrested many times because of the balls he organized. One of those times, in 1808, is the first documented case in the US of an arrest for “female impersonation”, which is the same term a lot of the current anti-drag laws bring passed in the US are using. Know your history so you can help prevent certain things from happening again. #drag #dragqueen #draghistory #dragshow #fyp #dragtok #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Krisa Gonna
Roberto Portales played with the dog.
Roberto Portales played with the dog.
Denis Samsonov worked his ankles
Denis Samsonov worked his ankles
Jade Jolie entertained the kids.
Jade Jolie entertained the kids.
And David Archuleta climbed through a canyon.
And David Archuleta climbed through a canyon.
ShaverC
Krisa Gonna doesn’t make sense and he really needs to research something he hears. In Shakespeare’s day “girl” was used specifically for female child, definitely not in reference to a woman.
The earliest known use of the word “drag” in reference to a man dressing as a woman, happens in 1870, so unless William Dorsey Swann was a 10 year old drag queen, he didn’t invent it either.