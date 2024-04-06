Dev Patel gets sweaty, Jonathan Groff’s gal pals & LGBTQ+ books: 10 things we’re obsessed with this week

Image Credit: Getty Images/Universal Pictures/Walmart

It’s officially April –– and that’s no joke. But as we look at our bank accounts and the quickly approaching Pride Month (plus the potential of another Beyoncé tour), we wish we were kidding.

Nonetheless, the fourth month of the year has already given us plenty to smile about.

In LGBTQ+ news, NPH and David Burtka celebrated 20 years since their first date, we got a peek beneath Orville Peck’s mysterious mask, Nicholas Galitzine spilled on his drag debut (and four sex-scene day), plus Google dragged these states for being so dang gay.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Elsewhere on the internet, our algorithms have served up a hearty helpings of delicious dudes, fresh bops, hilarious memes, and one deliciously dangerous new beverage. (Drink responsibly!)

Here are 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. The Lavender Rhino LGBTQ+ Bookshop

Reading is what? Fundamental. But in the internet era, it’s all too easy to spend your hard-earned rainbow cash at Amazon unethical storefronts in the name of instant gratification. On top of that, conservative-led book bans continue to threaten access to queer literature in schools across the country. Thankfully, The Lavender Rhino, a new online-based independent bookstore, is here. And on a mission.

Founded by New York entrepreneur and book lover Dylan Lyons, the shop hopes to unite the LGBTQ+ reader community through an inclusive, curated inventory and soon-to-come forums. “The Lavender Rhino is a form of resistance, a way to fight back against extremist hate using the power of books,” he said in a statement. Snag everything from Red, White & Royal Blue to James Baldwin when their website launches at 8 p.m. on April 6.

2. Found Heaven by Conan Gray Vinyl

Image Credit: Conan Gray Official Store

While I’ve long appreciated Conan Gray‘s bedroom-pop vibes and candid observations about relationships, parties, and life in general… I also love to dance. That’s why his recent synth-heavy and ’80s-leaning bops (like “Never Ending Song” and “Lonely Dancers”) had me amped for his third album Found Heaven, out now.

The 25-year-old’s confessional lyricism especially shines alongside melodramatic production flourishes by Max Martin and frequent Troye Sivan collaborator Oscar Holter. Gray penned the record after falling in love, getting his heart broken, and “allowing [himself] to feel everything.” And while this singer-songwriter is just getting started, Found Heaven (available for $38 on picture-disc vinyl) is a must-have.

3. Dev Patel

goodnight to dev patel pic.twitter.com/LGgYAcv3mB — fin (@finreadss) April 1, 2024

This pic of Dev Patel from action thriller Monkey Man –– which he also directed and co-wrote –– has been making the rounds on Gay Twitter X. For understandable reasons.

The 33-year-old Brit has always been a hunk, but his new movie (which hits theaters this weekend) is truly a breakthrough moment. Described as “John Wick in Mumbai,” Patel portrays a man on a mission to avenge his mother’s death. Based on this picture alone the reviews, I will definitely be seated!

Image Credit: World of Wonder

Monopoly is perhaps the most divisive board game on the market. And for good reason: your crew commits to at least three-hours of merciless real-estate slaughtery every time you bust out the board, cards, and bank. But if you’re willing to dedicate the time and risk your personal relationships , you might as well make it gay.

This RuPaul’s Drag Race-themed edition ($40.50 from World of Wonder) was featured in a recent episode of Season 16, and it’s pretty fierce. Players buy, sell, and trade iconic locations from the show, placing badges and crowns to earn –– what else? –– Ru Dollars. No lip syncs required.

5. The New York earthquake

I just know some Manhattan gay bar is already planning an earthquake themed party called Motherquake — Kiki (@ettapuss) April 5, 2024

me wrapping up that gay shit now that God is sending earthquakes pic.twitter.com/Re7tndUPxQ — Mike T (@rhymeswithbeg) April 5, 2024

If you felt an earthquake that means you’re gay — noah kulwin (@nkulw) April 5, 2024

Did the new Jojo Siwa song cause tectonic plates to shift? Is this the Freaky Friday sequel Jamie Lee Curtis was talking about? Or are we all dumb, and New York City actually does experience the occasional tremor?

Whatever the case, there was a 4.8-magnitude earthquake near Lebanon, New Jersey on Friday. While the New York tri-state area got the brunt of it, shakes were felt as far as Boston. Naturally, social media gays hit Twitter X in full force to make the whole thing all about themselves –– and it was pretty hilarious.

6. This adorable Bey & Miley-inspired TikTok trend

?| A new trend for ‘II MOST WANTED’ is going viral on TikTok!

pic.twitter.com/p8VdKAlFkD — Miley Cyrus Charts (@MileyOnStats) March 30, 2024

Beyoncé gave us a lot to unpack on her expansive new country album Cowboy Carter, but I find myself continually returning to “II Most Wanted,” her stirring collaboration with Miley Cyrus. And I’m not the only one! TikTok is filled with emotional reactions and users celebrating their own shotgun riders, but none as tearjerking (or viral) as @robertgigs, who used the track to underscore a montage of adorable moments with his boyfriend Rodrigo. I’m not crying, you’re crying!

7. White Claw Surge Green Apple

Image Credit: White Claw Seltzer Works/ABC

When alcoholic seltzer brand White Claw debuted in 2016, everything (read: all 21-and-up gay gatherings) changed. The low-cal cans, which typically feature a 5% ABV, quickly ingratiated themselves into LGBTQ+ culture and expanded their offerings rapidly. If you’ve never said, “Ain’t no laws when you’re drinking Claws” unironically, consider yourself lucky.

Still, I could never quite stomach their Surge line, featuring more bang-for-your-buck with a whopping 8% ABV. Until the debut of their new Green Apple flavor (available on BevMo!, prices vary). I’m happy to report the slightly-sour taste compliments their top-secret formula perfectly. Even Snow White wouldn’t be able to resist.

8. Jonathan Groff, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, and NY’s hottest new club

As if we needed another reason to crush on Jonathan Groff! The gay actor, who’s currently starring in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway, dished on his unique dressing room in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Namely, that he’s turned it into a bar, complete with a custom neon sign reading “BAR-bra.” A tribute to Streisand, obviously.

While Babs has yet to visit, queen of Hollywood Meryl Streep recently made the pilgrimage. And she was so impressed that she sent her fellow actress a video of Groff and his setup! Of course, he tried to play it cool… but as he told Fallon: “I died a thousand gay deaths.” I’m obsessed with the entire connection between the trio –– and will spend the rest of Merrily‘s run trying to score my own BAR-bra invite.

9. Paris Hilton launching a perfectly pink cookware line… at Walmart

Image Credit: Walmart

Does Paris Hilton use her kitchen? Based on her cooking show… kind of. And has she ever stopped foot in a Wally World? Actually, yes. Still, I didn’t have the “Be An Icon by Paris Hilton cookware line, available exclusively at Walmart” on my 2024 bingo card. But hey, even the girls and gays on a budget deserve to feel “sliving.”

And as a devotee to the rosy hue dubbed “millennial pink,” the whole cutesy collection has me gagged. Do I need a pink-handled, nonstick pan skillet divided into four hearts? Probably not. But could I make room for a heart-shaped cheese board ($19.97), “That’s Hot” mug ($6.97) or 10-Piece Heart-Shaped Stainless Steel Knife Set (on sale for $49)? I don’t know, are all the gods crazy and the stars blind?!

10. Let’s Go Home Tee

Image Credit: Uncommon Goods

Should we call it a night? Persisting cold temps and nonstop rain has me feeling especially hermit-y recently –– and kind of pissed at the groundhog who predicted a shorter winter. That’s why this snarky tee (going for $30 at Uncommon Goods) especially hit home for me.

That’s not to say my FOMO ever lets me slide into bed by 9 p.m. But the super-soft tee exudes an uber relatable energy, and I’ll be maintaining my access to this “members only” club until the summer air starts to hit.