Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka mark 20 years since their first date

Husbands Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have marked the 20th anniversary of their first date.

Harris, 50, and Burtka, 48, began dating in 2004, two years before Harris publicly came out as gay in 2006. They married in September 2014 in Italy. Their children, twins Gideon and Harper, arrived in October 2010.

On Instagram, Harris posted a photo of him and Burtka.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“Our first date was 20 years ago today,” Harris said. “Man, how time has flown by… and yet… we’ve shared so many adventures, created so many remarkable memories.

“If the next 7,300 days are like the previous ones, I’ll be absolutely thrilled.

“Happy anniversary, David. I love you unconditionally, most of the time. XO”

Actress and singer Selena Gomez was among those to respond. She posted crying and heart emojis (😢❤).

Another could relate to Harris’ “most of the time” quip.

“Anyone that has been married or together as long as you, completely understands the ‘most of the time’ and can laugh about it,” they said. “Congratulations on the accomplishment and may there be many more for such a great couple!”

Both Harris and Burtka appeared in the TV show, How I Met Your Mother. Many expressed surprise and delight that the very heterosexual ‘Barney’ ended up with Scooter in real life.

“I still can’t wrap my head around how he played Barney so effortlessly,” was one well-liked comment directed at Harris.

Yes, gay guys can play convincing straight men on screens… could someone please remind Hollywood?

On his Instagram, Burtka returned the acknowledgment.

“My dreams have come true since we decided to take this incredible journey together,” he said alongside a photo of himself and Harris. “Today marks 20 years since our first date and I can’t imagine a better life. @nph I love you with all my soul.

“I deserve a fucking medal… and so do you.”

Bad news for fans of ‘Uncoupled’

Harris and Burtka last featured on screens together as co-producers and co-judges of the reality show, Drag Me To Dinner. Before this, Harris starred in the 2022 Netflix show, Uncoupled.

He played a 40-something gay man who finds himself having to navigate single life again after his longterm partner dumps him.

Netflix did not commission the series for a second season. However, Deadline reported last year that Showtime wanted Uncoupled. Harris even suggested filing would commence last summer. However, that was before the WGA strikes shut down production across the entertainment industry.

Sadly, a couple of weeks ago, Deadline revealed Showtime is not now moving ahead with Uncoupled. This is despite ten episodes already being written. Unless another streamer picks it up, Uncoupled looks to be over.

Thankfully, Harris’ real-life marriage looks to be solid. Here’s a throwback photo of the him and Burtka from when they first began dating.