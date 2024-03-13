Do you dare to bare? Gays reveal what they wear to lounge at home & it may surprise you

When you get home after a long workday—or get up after a long weekend snooze—what do you put on?

Do you swap your jacket and dress shoes for a cardigan and a pair of sneakers, Mister Rogers-style? Do you slip into something more comfortable, à la Jean Harlow?

Or do you just drop trou and gallivant around in the buff like Barry Keoghan?

I can’t have been the only expecting Barry Keoghan to do his Saltburn dance during this segment #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HVKfkRbWjq — The Darkest Knight (@MuswenteBanda) March 11, 2024

Gay Reddit users revealed their at-home attire in a recent thread on the r/askgaybros subreddit, and their answers ranged from birthday suits to full ensembles.

Here are some choice replies from that convo:

Nothing at all

“Live alone currently, so nothing.”

“I’m literally naked any time I’m home.”

“I hate clothes. I wear them when I have to… but prefer to be naked as often as I can… so pretty much always naked at home.”

“Absolutely nothing. I’m the type to wear clothing for functional or practical use. So that’s if I ever go out for any important reason, or work. Other than that, you could be nude around me and I wouldn’t give a damn.”

“I’m naked in the house whenever possible. I just served my gay pal a steak dinner for two in a pink thong. I was in the thong, not the dinner…”

“Only Chanel N°5.”

Underwear, if anything

“As little as possible. Home is where the pants aren’t.”

“Briefs! Even with my roommate home and my boyfriend.”

“Briefs or nothing.”

“Most of the time, just briefs or [nothing] if I’m not expecting anyone to drop by.”

“Whatever underwear I’m wearing that day. Maybe a hoodie if I’m cold.”

Comfy clothes

“Even at home alone, I don’t feel comfortable being naked. Not sure why. So I usually wear shorts and a shirt/tank top.”

“Summer: shorts and a T-shirt. Sometimes just underwear and a T-shirt if it’s really hot. Winter: sweatpants and a T-shirt/hoodie or flannel shirt.”

“I don’t like being naked even when home alone, so it’s a T-shirt and sweatpants or running shorts, always with socks.”

A full-on outfit

“I love to turn a look even if it’s just for myself.”

“I just love clothes. I prepare my outfits for the week in advance. So every day, even when I don’t go out [for] a single minute, I’m always well put-together. I don’t know why.”

“Same here. Being undressed when I’m not in bed or… doing other things just makes me feel lazy for some reason. I like to be dressed, lol.”

“I wear clothes no matter who’s home. Personally, I get too cold with a shirt off and need to have something with pockets on at all times. Sometimes, if I’m being quick, I’ll run to the bathroom or kitchen in my underwear, but if I’m outside of bed, I am normally fully clothed.”

“I just bought the most kitschy, gaudy kaftan to wear around the house.”