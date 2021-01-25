Dominion Voting slaps Rudy Giuliani with whopping $1.3 billion lawsuit

Former New York City mayor and streaky Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani now faces a staggering $1.3 billion lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. The voting firm has filed defamation charges against Giuliani related to false information he’s spread about the 2020 election.

The suit, filed in the Federal District Court in Washington, alleges that Giuliani knowingly spread false charges related to the system on a variety of platforms. The New York Times reports the suit claims Giuliani engaged in “a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion” citing “50 statements Mr. Giuliani made at legislative hearings, on Twitter, on his podcast and in the conservative news media, where he spun a fictitious narrative of a plot by one of the biggest voting machine manufacturers in the country to flip votes to President Biden.” The suit also ties Giuliani’s statements to the Capitol insurrection of January 6, alleging that his words helped incite the violence.

Related: After saying he’s “recovering quickly”, Rudy Giuliani checks into hospital for COVID-19

Giuliani, for his part, denies the charges. “Dominion’s defamation lawsuit for $1.3B will allow me to investigate their history, finances, and practices fully and completely,” Giuliani said in a statement. “The amount being asked for is, quite obviously, intended to frighten people of faint heart. It is another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously. As such, we will investigate a countersuit against them for violating these Constitutional rights.”

Dominion Voting Systems, founded in 2002, manufactures voter hardware and software used in a number of countries around the world including the US and Canada. The lawsuit against Giuliani follows another filed by the company against Trump lawyer Sydney Powell over similar lies he promoted following the 2020 election. Lawyers for Dominion have also said more lawsuits will follow, as the company is currently exploring legal action against a number of disinformation sources, including Lou Dobbs, Fox News, Fox Business, Newsmax, One America News Network and My Pillow CEO Mike Liddell. Already the conservative magazine American Thinker, which had also published disinformation about the election, printed a retraction stating its conspiracy theories “had no basis in fact” after a threat of litigation by Dominion.