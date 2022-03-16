his father's son

Don Jr.’s brilliant idea for how his dad could fix Russia-Ukraine completely blows up in his face

Absolutely nobody asked Donald Trump Jr. for his advice on foreign policy or the crisis in Ukraine, but that didn’t stop him from offering it anyway.

Yesterday evening, Jr. tweeted: “Sending Biden to Europe for ‘High Stakes’ NATO talks will only embolden our enemies further. If you want to get something done right send Trump.”

People were quick to remind the 44-year-old about his father’s flattery of Vladimir Putin throughout his presidency and beyond. Last month, Trump Sr. called the Russian president “smart” and a “genius”.

Just a few days ago, the ex-president gave an interview to Sean Hannity, during which he repeatedly dodged the question of whether Putin is “evil”, instead touting his great relationships with numerous dictators, including President Xi Jinping of China and Kim Jong Un of North Korea.

“I got along with these people,” Trump bragged. “I got along with them well. That doesn’t mean they are good people. It doesn’t mean anything other than the fact that I understood them and perhaps they understood me.”

And now, the responses to Don Jr.’s tweet…

