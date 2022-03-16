Don Jr.’s brilliant idea for how his dad could fix Russia-Ukraine completely blows up in his face

Absolutely nobody asked Donald Trump Jr. for his advice on foreign policy or the crisis in Ukraine, but that didn’t stop him from offering it anyway.

Yesterday evening, Jr. tweeted: “Sending Biden to Europe for ‘High Stakes’ NATO talks will only embolden our enemies further. If you want to get something done right send Trump.”

Sending Biden to Europe for “High Stakes” NATO talks will only embolden our enemies further.

If you want to get something done right send Trump. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 16, 2022

People were quick to remind the 44-year-old about his father’s flattery of Vladimir Putin throughout his presidency and beyond. Last month, Trump Sr. called the Russian president “smart” and a “genius”. Related: It sure seems like Putin must have that pee tape after all given what Trump just said about him Just a few days ago, the ex-president gave an interview to Sean Hannity, during which he repeatedly dodged the question of whether Putin is “evil”, instead touting his great relationships with numerous dictators, including President Xi Jinping of China and Kim Jong Un of North Korea. Related: It sure seems like Putin must have that pee tape after all given what Trump just said about him

“I got along with these people,” Trump bragged. “I got along with them well. That doesn’t mean they are good people. It doesn’t mean anything other than the fact that I understood them and perhaps they understood me.”

And now, the responses to Don Jr.’s tweet…

Yep.

Send this guy.

Send the manbaby who’s one true skill was in uniting the rest of the world’s leaders (other than the dictators & despots) in a shared disdain for his moronically selfish insane adult diapered ass.

Yes. Send the guy who couldn’t even win re-election.

Send him. pic.twitter.com/JBG4nWA1Ad — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 16, 2022

Nothing is stopping any Trump from flying into Kyiv and lending a hand, Tough Guy. https://t.co/NJift4f3tb — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) March 16, 2022

YOU. ARE. AN. IDIOT, just like your compromised dear ol orange dad 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/u9BJeQWI3s — 🇺🇦ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️🇺🇦 (@Kris_Sacrebleu) March 16, 2022

Your stupid father was busy dismantling and undermining NATO, much to Putin’s delight. All of our European allies think he is a dangerous idiot, and they are absolutely right. Biden is uniting them. This is a serious situation, no time for a showboating halfwit like Donald. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 16, 2022

*If you want to get something done right (for Putin) send Trump Since what we actually want is something done well for America, we’re sending Biden. pic.twitter.com/BTcMlW1FHu — (not really) The Queen of the Universe 🏳️‍🌈 (@rani_yachts) March 16, 2022

I think he has a prior speaking engagement at the Mar a Lago omelette bar. — Brian Guest (@brguest20) March 16, 2022

Picture this. UNITED States of America. Your father making himself available to offer all his skills and support to the current President. Not to make himself look good, but to make America do good. Now that would be some classy, humble and honorable leadership. — Pavla Nygaard (@PavlaNygaard) March 16, 2022

Your daddy couldn’t even stand next to the Queen without sending the entire world into a fit of uncontrollable laughter.

But ok. As soon as he finishes his Happy Meal and changes his adult diaper, send him right on over, Jr. pic.twitter.com/44e4Vj6jh3 — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) March 16, 2022

Yes, send the same Trump who promised Mexico would pay for a wall, the debt would disappear and every American would have great healthcare. — Patrick W. Watson (@PatrickW) March 16, 2022

He’s the man for the job. pic.twitter.com/dlPWu8YMk6 — Pastafarians for Zelenskyy 🇺🇦 (@BePastafarian) March 16, 2022

