money grab

Don Jr. is strapped for cash so he’s resorted to doing this…

By

Donald Trump Jr. is hoping to make a little extra cash this holiday season, so he’s resorted to selling anti-Biden LGBTQ Pride merch on his official website. (Evidently, those $500 Cameo videos aren’t quite covering the cost of his expensive coke habit lifestyle.)

“Want a perfect surprise for your favorite lib relative this Thanksgiving?” he recently tweeted. “Check these out. Make a statement without saying a word.”

Junior is peddling several different anti-Biden rainbow LGBTQ (“Let’s Get Biden To Quit”) cotton-poly blend t-shirts and tank tops. The shirts go for $27.99 and are allegedly “designed and printed in the USA,” which, to be clear, is different than being “made in the USA.”

Shortly after posting about the shirts on his Twitter page, Little Donnie was bombarded with comments from people trolling him with designs of their own.

Here’s what they’ve been saying…

According to Don Jr.’s lesbian cousin Mary, “Donnie is a deeply unintelligent person. I’ve been asked who’s the stupidest one, and it’s him.”

In the past, Mary has also said that he has the uncanny ability to “out-racism and out-misogyny anybody.” It looks like he can “out-homophobia anybody”, too.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.