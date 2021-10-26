Don Trump Jr. rushes to take advantage of Alec Baldwin’s movie set tragedy

Don Trump Jr. has rushed to take advantage of the Alec Baldwin movie set tragedy by selling T-shirts mocking the incident on his official website.

Last Thursday, whilst filming the movie, Rust, in which he stars, Baldwin was handed a prop gun and told it contained blanks. It actually contained a real bullet. Baldwin discharged the weapon, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and wounded the Director, Joel Souza.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances around the incident and why Baldwin was given a loaded gun. Baldwin, who is one of the producers of the movie, has said his “heart is broken”, and he and many others have paid tribute to Hutchins.

Baldwin famously mocked Donald Trump by playing the former President on Saturday Night Live, so it’s safe to say the Trump clan are not particular fans of his.

This was confirmed yesterday when Don Trump Jr. began selling T-shirts and hoodies on his site emblazoned with the logo, ‘Guns don’t kill people. Alec Baldwin kills people’.

Trump Jr. also took to Instagram to share mocking memes. One has Homer Simpson wearing a sandwich board, with, “Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun” on it. Trump Jr. captioned the meme, “It’s only a matter of time.”

Another one showed Trump Snr. miming holding a gun, with the caption: “Donald Trump, rehearsing for SNL skit where he plays Alec Baldwin.”

Trump Jr. defended his criticism of Baldwin, an advocate for gun regulations, saying, “Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there. If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. F*ck him!”

Among those to criticize Jr. was actress Debra Messing. She tweeted, “#DonJr is a rancid piece of garbage. A wife, mother & colleague DIED. How DARE YOU cash in on this unfathomable tragedy. You are a damaged, unloved person. I hope you receive the same amount of compassion if ever a tragedy befalls your family.”

#DonJr is a rancid piece of garbage. A wife, mother & colleague DIED. How DARE YOU cash in on this unfathomable tragedy. You are a damaged, unloved person. I hope you receive the same amount of compassion if ever a tragedy befalls your family. https://t.co/AHLp5tCtCS — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 25, 2021

Another right-winger to comment on the shooting is Candace Owens. The occasional Fox News contributor tweeted on Oct. 22, “Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers. What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

She later deleted that tweet after realizing the word “murdered” carries legal meaning (i.e. it implies an intent to kill).

Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone— not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 22, 2021

She then went on to claim, “Literally not one single thing that Alec Baldwin has said about Donald Trump and his supporters is going to age well.”