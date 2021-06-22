Donald Trump blames Mike Pence for not being President anymore

Donald Trump has suggested that if it were not for his former Vice President, Mike Pence, he’d still be President today.

On January 6, Pence famously declined Trump’s request that he block Congress’s certification of Biden’s election as the 46th U.S. president.

Trump said Pence had the power to discard the electoral college votes, but Pence, in a three-page letter to congress members, said he did not have unilateral power to do so.

Trump, who has consistently – without credible evidence – alleged voter fraud during last November’s election, did a call-in interview with Real America’s Voice yesterday. He was asked to comment on his relationship with Mike Pence.

“I’ve always liked Mike and I’m very disappointed that he didn’t send it back to the legislature. When you have more votes than you have voters in some cases, and when you have the kind of things that were known then, I was disappointed that he didn’t send it back,” said Trump. “I felt that he had the right to send it back and he should have sent it back. That’s my opinion.”

“I think you would have found that you might very well have a different president right now if he sent it back.”

This is not the first time Trump had suggested Pence lost him the Presidency. On the morning of January 6, as he spoke to a rally of supporters in Washington ahead of the congressional declaration of Biden’s win, Trump said, “If Mike Pence does the right thing we win the election … All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify and we become president and you are the happiest people.”

Following the rally, some of those then took part in the storming of the Capitol building.

Pence has not issued any response to Trump’s latest comments.

Since leaving the White House, Trump has retreated to his Mar-A-Lago mansion in Florida. He’s unlikely to be impressed by the news that Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, yesterday beat him in a straw poll of conservatives when asked who they wanted to see become President in 2024.

The poll took place at the Western Conservative Summit in Colorado – the biggest annual gathering of conservatives outside of DC. Delegates present and also online were asked to pick favorites from a list of 31 possibilities.

DeSantis led the poll on 75%, against Trump on 72%, followed by Ted Cruz on 42%, and Mike Pompeo on 40%.