Donald Trump, who swears he’s not into golden showers, can’t quit talking about golden showers

While giving a private speech at a fundraising dinner in Florida this week, Donald Trump took a moment to inform everyone as they were dining that the rumors are true and he loves getting peed on he has never been urinated on by prostitutes.

While speaking at the National Republican Senatorial Committee retreat in Palm Beach, the ex-president went on one of his bizarre tangents where he denied enjoying “golden showers” and suggested ex-FLOTUS Melania Trump agrees that it’s definitely not something he likes.

“I’m not into golden showers,” he said in reference to that unverified dossier by former British spy Christopher Steele alleging the existence of a Donald Trump pee tape. “You know the great thing, our great first lady, ‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one.’”

Now, we have two things we’d like to say about this:

1. Generally speaking, when a person says something totally random like “I’m not into golden showers”, it usually means the opposite. Denying the truth doesn’t change the facts. (No shame against people who are into golden showers, BTW. Let your freak flags fly!)

2. Melania Trump saying she doesn’t believe the golden showers story implies that she does believe all the other insane allegations that have been made against her husband.

Shortly after Trump made the remarks, both “golden showers” and “not into golden showers” were trending on Twitter.

Let’s take a look at what people are saying…

A guy who randomly announces "I'm not into golden showers" is like a guy who randomly announces "I'm straight." https://t.co/ANCfeAloOr — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 15, 2021

“I’m not into golden showers,” Trump said unprompted and apropos of nothing at a Palm Beach fundraiser.

Confirming what he denies. — Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) October 15, 2021

I know it is going to be a good Friday when #goldenshowers is trending. — Fully Vaxed FatChickinLA (@FatChickinLA) October 15, 2021

Nobody: Not a single living soul: The former guy: "I'm not into golden showers." ????? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 15, 2021

"I'm not into golden showers, I have a lot of black friends, I have very big hands and I'll be releasing my tax returns very shortly." — Paul Lee Teeks (@PaulLeeTeeks) October 15, 2021

"I'm not into golden showers." I never believe any outrageous rumor until Donald denies it. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 15, 2021

Golden Showers, the political topic everyone is interested in pic.twitter.com/SEMolt9GAk — Andrew (@Tashville401) October 15, 2021

FDR: "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." JFK: "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country." DJT: "I'm not into golden showers." — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) October 15, 2021

TRUMP: And another thing, I am not into Golden Showers… [Polite smattering of applause from the Boy Scouts of America Jamboree.] — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 15, 2021

It's wild to me that the level of presidential discourse in this country is in any way related to "golden showers"… — mr. G (and the good trouble). (@invisiblelad007) October 15, 2021

Announcing to a roomful of people that you’re not into Golden Showers when the topic you’re supposed to be addressing is politics means one thing and one thing only: You’re REALLY embarrassed about how into Golden Showers you are. — Tennesseine (@Tennesseine) October 15, 2021

Me, when Not Into Golden Showers trends. ??? pic.twitter.com/cAoswjeMtd — TheOneAndOnlyRichie ???????? (@The1OnlyRichie) October 15, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.