dining room conversation

Donald Trump, who swears he’s not into golden showers, can’t quit talking about golden showers

By

While giving a private speech at a fundraising dinner in Florida this week, Donald Trump took a moment to inform everyone as they were dining that the rumors are true and he loves getting peed on he has never been urinated on by prostitutes.

While speaking at the National Republican Senatorial Committee retreat in Palm Beach, the ex-president went on one of his bizarre tangents where he denied enjoying “golden showers” and suggested ex-FLOTUS Melania Trump agrees that it’s definitely not something he likes.

“I’m not into golden showers,” he said in reference to that unverified dossier by former British spy Christopher Steele alleging the existence of a Donald Trump pee tape. “You know the great thing, our great first lady, ‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one.’”

Now, we have two things we’d like to say about this:

1. Generally speaking, when a person says something totally random like “I’m not into golden showers”, it usually means the opposite. Denying the truth doesn’t change the facts. (No shame against people who are into golden showers, BTW. Let your freak flags fly!)

2. Melania Trump saying she doesn’t believe the golden showers story implies that she does believe all the other insane allegations that have been made against her husband.

Shortly after Trump made the remarks, both “golden showers” and “not into golden showers” were trending on Twitter.

Let’s take a look at what people are saying…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.