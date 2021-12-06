Donald Trump’s phallic-looking Christmas card has to be a joke… right???

A Christmas card allegedly being sent from Mar-a-Lago on behalf of the Trump family has been making the rounds on Twitter, along with the hashtag #WinterWhiteHouse.

The e-card features an image of Donald Trump in an ill-fitting tuxedo standing in front of a nativity scene with Santa Claus depositing presents from the night sky. In the lower right corner is the Seal of the President of the United States, and in the upper right corner are five ornaments featuring the faces of Trump’s family members, including Ivanka, Melania, Don Jr., Eric, and Tiffany. Noticeably absent from the lineup is Trump’s youngest son, Barron.

Apparently, this is real. Ivanka is before Melania. There's no ornament of Barron. And Trump is literally a dick. Truly, I just want to salute whomever designed this because it's maybe the most on brand communication I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/2UXpPrKsuH — Dr. Amy Young (@amy_prof) December 6, 2021

Queerty was unable to verify whether the e-card is authentic, but we’re inclined to believe it’s a doctored image being circulated as a joke.

The unflattering photo of Trump appears to be lifted from a widely-mocked picture he took alongside Queen Elizabeth II at a banquet in 2019 that resulted in the official tailor to the White House issuing a statement saying he wasn’t responsible for the ex-president’s terrible tuxedo.

Ismet Dil said he didn’t recognize the suit Trump was wearing and insisted it was “not right”, telling The Daily Mail, “I don’t care if he is president. Someone is responsible. Somebody helped him get dressed like that.”

Then again, this is Donald J. Trump we’re talking about. Things like self-awareness and attention to detail have never been his forté, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility that this e-card could be legit. It’s also not outside the realm of possibility that he would completely forget to include one of his children, although usually it’s Tiffany who gets left out.

Whatever the case, everyone’s talking about it. Here’s what they’re saying…

This is ALL I can see on Trump’s Christmas card. Also, where’s Barron? pic.twitter.com/y487iSBYQs — Terri ????? (@MissTerriB) December 6, 2021

So TFG has sent out a Christmas card depicting himself as a giant penis. Really. With his head at the tip, ejaculating presents and reindeer.

With ornaments decorated with the faces of his family. And the pics are totally unflattering. And no Barron. It’s fake, right? — Gibby Wants Justice (@SaintRobin911) December 6, 2021

??? Ok. The people that do this crap for Trump do not like him. No one looks at this & gives it approval to be distributed if they care about their job or the ppl they work for. They turned him into a friggen Christmas penis. ?????? And left out Barron completely. pic.twitter.com/oQNkOeVbPH — Mongrel (@MongrelQueen) December 6, 2021

Apparently whoever compiled this mess edited out his shadow. #WinterWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/U6UgnD7v1Q — MY body MY CHOICE (@justbitsy) December 6, 2021

First he isn't President

2nd it's not a winter white house

Wtf — WeThePeople???? (@PrincessBravato) December 6, 2021

Clues that this is probably not real: – the obvious dick-&-balls imagery

– the “family as ornaments” featuring widely-circulated photos (including Don Jr. in baseball cap)

– Santa + reindeer + Jesus

– Does he still call it the “Winter White House”? OK, maybe. That one’s a draw pic.twitter.com/KmAszuXO57 — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) December 6, 2021

there's no way that winter white house thing is real — ??Imani Gandy Cane?? (@AngryBlackLady) December 6, 2021

Barron Trump actually understands. pic.twitter.com/ooimb2gzvm — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) December 6, 2021

He’s not the President. Mar Lago is not the Wintertime White House, it’s a run down relic wrapped in tacky gold. He’s married to Melania not Ivanka, though that may be debatable. Barron seems to have run away from home. Yes, that is a dick pic and he looks constipated. pic.twitter.com/MAbum5ku2s — Thee Dawn M. ?????????? (@dawn_macc) December 6, 2021

Plenty of blue tick accounts are currently spreading a fake "Donald Trump Christmas card" (left), which is so obviously made up. The real one (right) is available to purchase on the former president's website. pic.twitter.com/TToXx93rOE — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) December 6, 2021

The e-card comes shortly after Trump was mocked for releasing a statement in which he declared, “Anybody that doesn’t think there was massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!”

Ignoring Trump’s numerous grammatical errors, by using a double negative, he ended up saying the opposite of what he meant, calling anyone who believes the “big lie” either “very stupid” or “very corrupt.” (We’d argue they’re both.)

Somebody should explain to Donald Trump what a DOUBLE NEGATIVE is. ? pic.twitter.com/e5noFDqb2C — Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) December 5, 2021

Despite there being absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020, Trump has continued to push the lie that the election was stolen from him as he stirs up rumors of another bid for the presidency.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.