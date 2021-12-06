happy holidays

Donald Trump’s phallic-looking Christmas card has to be a joke… right???

By

A Christmas card allegedly being sent from Mar-a-Lago on behalf of the Trump family has been making the rounds on Twitter, along with the hashtag #WinterWhiteHouse.

Related: Melania is bringing back her blood trees for Christmas ‘charity’ fundraiser benefiting Donald Trump

The e-card features an image of Donald Trump in an ill-fitting tuxedo standing in front of a nativity scene with Santa Claus depositing presents from the night sky. In the lower right corner is the Seal of the President of the United States, and in the upper right corner are five ornaments featuring the faces of Trump’s family members, including Ivanka, Melania, Don Jr., Eric, and Tiffany. Noticeably absent from the lineup is Trump’s youngest son, Barron.

Queerty was unable to verify whether the e-card is authentic, but we’re inclined to believe it’s a doctored image being circulated as a joke.

The unflattering photo of Trump appears to be lifted from a widely-mocked picture he took alongside Queen Elizabeth II at a banquet in 2019 that resulted in the official tailor to the White House issuing a statement saying he wasn’t responsible for the ex-president’s terrible tuxedo.

Related: “Many people” believe the Trump’s Christmas card was photoshopped and the evidence is compelling

Ismet Dil said he didn’t recognize the suit Trump was wearing and insisted it was “not right”, telling The Daily Mail, “I don’t care if he is president. Someone is responsible. Somebody helped him get dressed like that.”

Then again, this is Donald J. Trump we’re talking about. Things like self-awareness and attention to detail have never been his forté, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility that this e-card could be legit. It’s also not outside the realm of possibility that he would completely forget to include one of his children, although usually it’s Tiffany who gets left out.

Whatever the case, everyone’s talking about it. Here’s what they’re saying… 

The e-card comes shortly after Trump was mocked for releasing a statement in which he declared, “Anybody that doesn’t think there was massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!”

Ignoring Trump’s numerous grammatical errors, by using a double negative, he ended up saying the opposite of what he meant, calling anyone who believes the “big lie” either “very stupid” or “very corrupt.” (We’d argue they’re both.)

Despite there being absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020, Trump has continued to push the lie that the election was stolen from him as he stirs up rumors of another bid for the presidency.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.