Elise Stefanik reeeeeally hopes nobody remembers these past remarks she made

Elise Stefanik (Photo: US Gov.)

Rep. Elise Stefanik seems to be censoring her history. Stefanik represents New York’s 21st District in Congress and is also the chair of the House Republican Conference. She has long opposed LGBTQ+ rights but has swung even harder toward the MAGA extreme end of the Republican Party over the last couple of years.

Many believe she’s jostling to be Donald Trump’s pick for Vice President.

She’s certainly been parroting his views and defending him in recent media appearances. This includes sympathy Trump has shown towards those imprisoned for invading the capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. He has called them “hostages” during recent rally appearances. Stefanik recently started using the same language.

This was not always her view.

Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who sat on the January 6th Committee, recently reminded people of Stefanik’s public statement, reposted on her website, about the insurrection in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Last Tuesday Cheney posted a link to Stefanik’s website, and said, “This is what @EliseStefanik⁩ said, in a rare moment of honesty, about the January 6 attack on our Capitol. One day she will have to explain how and why she morphed into a total crackpot. History, and our children, deserve to know.”

However, after Cheny posted the link to Stefanik’s website, the relevant page mysteriously vanished.

Fortunately, someone captured a screenshot. Cheney felt it only right she re-shared the statement in full and posted the image.

“I’m told that, in response to my prior tweet, @EliseStefanik deleted her 1/6/21 statement — that those who stormed the Capitol ‘must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.’ Here is Elise’s statement again. Feel free to share. #nomorecrackpots”

I’m told that, in response to my prior tweet, @EliseStefanik deleted her 1/6/21 statement — that those who stormed the Capitol “must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Here is Elise’s statement again. Feel free to share. #nomorecrackpots pic.twitter.com/ChVaKPdrCg — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 27, 2024

“I fully condemn the dangerous violence”

In her statement on Jan. 6, 2021, Stefanik said, “This is truly a tragic day for America. I fully condemn the dangerous violence and destruction that occurred today at the United States Capitol. Americans have a Constitutional right to protest and freedom of speech, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable and anti-American. The perpetrators of this un-American violence and destruction must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

On the third anniversary of January 6th, earlier this month, Stefanik appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press. She said she had “concerns about the treatment of the Jan 6 hostages.”

Her use of the word “hostages” about people who took part in the attack on the capitol received widespread criticism. Many Republican colleagues said they wouldn’t use such language. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene demurred, telling CBS, “I call them ‘political prisoners,’ not ‘hostages.’ But I’m not caught up in the semantics of it.”