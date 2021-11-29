Elliot Page shows off six-pack with latest shirtless selfie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

Clearly, Elliot Page is not. The actor posted a photo to Instagram yesterday in which he shows off an impressive six-pack. He jokingly captioned the photo, “Oh good my new phone works.”

At the time of writing, the image has had 1.6million likes and over 21,000 comments.

Among those to respond was Page’s friend and co-host of their documentary series, Gaycation, Ian Daniel, who said, “You’re gonna break that phone tho with your intense hotness.”

Pose star MJ Rodriguez simply said, “Damn Elliot ♥️”

Page came out as trans last December, saying he used he/they pronouns. In April, he gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey in which he talked about the joy he felt about transitioning. He also talked about having chest surgery, saying it made him “feel comfortable” in his body “for probably the first time”.

In May, he posted a shirtless photo to his Instagram, ostensibly showing off his first pair of swim trunks, but also showing the results of his top surgery. He tagged that post with #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.

Page will next be seen on screens in the third season of Umbrella Academy, due to arrive on Netflix in 2022.