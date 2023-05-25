Elton John, Beyoncé, Dionne Warwick and more pay tribute to Tina Turner

Tributes have been paid around the world to Tina Turner. The iconic singer’s death was announced yesterday. She was 83.

Turner shot to fame in the 1960s along with her then-husband, Ike. The two separated and divorced in the late 1970s. It later emerged Tina had survived years of domestic abuse at Ike’s hands. She went on to reinvent herself in the 1980s. Her Private Dancer albums sold over 12 million copies and spawned huge hits such as ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’.

Many LGBTQ stars have paid tribute to Turner, including Elton John. The singer duetted with Turner on several occasions. They famously fell out for a few years after a disagreement backstage before a 1999 performance together VH1 Divas Live, but are understood to have later reconciled.

“We have lost one of the world’s most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage,” John posted to Instagram. “She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news.”

Lily Tomlin posted to social media, saying, “Amazing, charismatic, true star and survivor. The queen of rock! Tina Turner, I loved and love you.❤️⭐️ •Simply the best•”

George Takei said “A true legend has passed.”

Contemporaries of Tina and those who followed in her wake also honored her.

Dionne Warwick tweeted, “Another longtime friend has made her transition. Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner but the entire world will also find this void in their lives. My condolences to her husband and other members of her family. Rest in Peace my friend!”

Beyoncé and Angela Bassett

Beyoncé posted a message on her website, saying, “My beloved Queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Angela Bassett played Tina in the biopic, What’s Love Got To Do With It. She issued a statement.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.

“Her final words to me – for me – were ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.’ I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be ‘simply the best.’ Angels, sing thee to thy rest…Queen.”

Annie Lennox also sung Tina’s praises.

US Embassy staff in Australia dance ‘The Nutbush’

The US Embassy in Canberra won hearts and raised smiles with its own, somewhat unique but very Australian tribute. Staff danced to the classic Tina Turner hit, ‘Nutbush City Limits’.

‘Nutbush City Limits’ is a particularly beloved song in Australia. It was incorporated into PE classes in the 1970s to get kids moving, so many Australians can dance along to it.