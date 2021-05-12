troll patrol

Everyone is mocking Madison Cawthorn for mocking Liz Cheney with misquoted “na na” tweet

So Liz Cheney was ousted from her House GOP leadership post today for daring to speak out against Donald Trump after the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Moments after being removed from the No. 3 spot, Cheney told reporters that she will continue to “do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”

And moments after that, Madison Cawthorn took to Twitter to mock her. The 25-year-old Nazi enthusiastic misquoted the lyrics from the song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” that is frequently sung at sporting events.

