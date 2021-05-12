Everyone is mocking Madison Cawthorn for mocking Liz Cheney with misquoted “na na” tweet

So Liz Cheney was ousted from her House GOP leadership post today for daring to speak out against Donald Trump after the January 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Moments after being removed from the No. 3 spot, Cheney told reporters that she will continue to “do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”

And moments after that, Madison Cawthorn took to Twitter to mock her. The 25-year-old Nazi enthusiastic misquoted the lyrics from the song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” that is frequently sung at sporting events.

Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) May 12, 2021

And now, the responses…

This can go in your presidential library some day. Just kidding — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 12, 2021

He’s actually 67 in Nazi years. — Tony (@tony15202) May 12, 2021

This guy doesn’t have a legislative staff because he wanted to bulk up on PR staff… and this is the material they come up with. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) May 12, 2021

What a very normal and mature thing for a United States Representative to say — DURIZLE! (@_DURIZLE) May 12, 2021

Tell me you’re a college dropout without telling me you’re a college dropout. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) May 12, 2021

A screenshot of this tweet will be on billboards next year as you pretend to be a serious candidate for reelection. — Sean McCabe (@darthstar99) May 12, 2021

I can see why a childish troll who completely fabricated his biography would feel threatened by a woman who refuses to go along with a lie. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 12, 2021

Is this the boy who lied about his friend leaving him for dead after a car crash, even his parents came out and said that statement was untrue — lucie (@dabelfastgirl) May 12, 2021

The fact that a sitting member of Congress would tweet this and think it’s a good idea tells you everything you need to know about today’s Republican party. — Burl Chester (@chester_burl) May 12, 2021

And the tweet quotes…

The republican party captured in a single tweet. https://t.co/ZTQ6Opchtw — Tracy Jedi Mind Trick Master of the House Snark (@tracypac) May 12, 2021

It is hey, hey, hey. I demand that if you are going to be a sad, pathetic, and unprofessional little troll on our taxpayer dime that you at least get the lyrics right. https://t.co/rnzavJ3jRG — HawaiiDelilah™ — Fully Vaxxed — (@HawaiiDelilah) May 12, 2021

Don't worry you'll be voted out soon enough and we'll sing this song for you. I bookmarked this tweet so I don't forget. Good day, idiot! https://t.co/wkCDPPkp1D — ????NOT Shu of the Deep State™???? (@DeepState_Shu2) May 12, 2021

so, this is what building a staff around comms rather than legislation looks like… https://t.co/XI6fN1IIby — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 12, 2021

You can’t even see how Liz Cheney just outplayed you all. If your judgement was any worse you’d be a young woman who agrees to a date with Madison Cawthorn. https://t.co/g36umTXl8G — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 12, 2021

Extremely not the point, but there are supposed to be three “heys.” How do you get that wrong? https://t.co/ABm5yw2rbc — Alex Byers (@byersalex) May 12, 2021

A lying Nazi Qidiot insurrectionist who belongs in prison tweets what? #Qawthorn https://t.co/RGawkGqQqF — Tara Dublin Is Vaccinated (@taradublinrocks) May 12, 2021

The average maturity level of GOP representatives is no more than sixth grade. https://t.co/UrGOvqUvaF — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) May 12, 2021

When you elect children to congress. https://t.co/ruqT2ryFfE — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 12, 2021

It's "hey hey hey." They are the party of trolls and they can't even troll correctly https://t.co/2x7D9nBtPV — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) May 12, 2021

