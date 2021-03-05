Everyone’s convinced Meghan McCain’s hair and makeup stylist secretly hates her

A lot has been said about Meghan McCain‘s hair and makeup lately, and hardly any of it has been good.

The View co-host has been widely ridiculed on social media for her, ahem, question style choices. Here’s just some of what people have been saying…

Every day, Meghan McCain’s hair wakes up and chooses violence pic.twitter.com/zSwGIqh0xh — jordan (@jordan_stratton) February 24, 2021

I want to be Meghan McCain’s hair girl there’s literally no way I could do a worse job — Kara, in a state of grace (@dj_big_naturals) February 22, 2021

Meghan McCain’s hair stylist’s vision board pic.twitter.com/KFmcnFfs9q — Katie Mac Burdick (@KatieMacBurdick) February 25, 2021

Meghan McCain on The View tomorrow, because her hair and makeup stylist is seriously trolling her.? pic.twitter.com/qo4QBYiEF9 — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) February 26, 2021

Meghan McCain’s hair stylist deserves a GLAAD award — Bliss Delight (@BlissDLight) February 27, 2021

Meghan McCain’s hair stylist continues to be a silent member of the resistance pic.twitter.com/oi0mJCpvHA — Lydia Kauppi (@lydiakauppi) February 22, 2021

I see Meghan McCain’s unfortunate hair journey continues… pic.twitter.com/bmVOHkZP7l — Christine Galea (@chrisgalea) February 25, 2021

The one thing we know for sure: Meghan McCain's hair and makeup people hate her. — Isa-Lee Wolf (@IsaLeeWolf) February 25, 2021

Who keeps making @MeghanMcCain look like a Drag Queen on #TheView? Girl, fire your hair & makeup person. pic.twitter.com/Nuf9fRkvrV — LBD (@lookingforluke_) February 24, 2021

The devil works hard, but Meghan McCain’s hair stylist works harder. #theview pic.twitter.com/VxXrjhfYIV — anthony (@t0nybgoode) February 22, 2021

McCain eventually responded to the criticism late last week in a snarky tweet, writing, “People have a lot to say about me in general but in regards to my hair and makeup… I’m just having fun switching up, playing around and experimenting. It’s covid and I just had a baby, let a bitch live!”

People have a lot to say about me in general but in regards to my hair and makeup… I'm just having fun switching up, playing around and experimenting. It's covid and I just had a baby, let a bitch live! pic.twitter.com/Z8QGTyrgVA — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 26, 2021

Though she tried to make light of situation (and, yes, it is definitely a situation), it’s clear the 36-year-old is more bothered by the criticism than she’s letting on because today she tweeted a tabloid article and a shoutout to her hair and makeup person, Carmen Currie.

“Thank you ⁦@carmen_currie⁩ for your amazing work and vision!” she wrote. “And for bringing me back to life after having a baby! It’s a privilege to work with you.”

The tweet included a link to an “exclusive interview” Currie gave to the beauty blog HollywoodLife about Meghan’s “fun” looks.

Thank you ?@carmen_currie? for your amazing work and vision! And for bringing me back to life after having a baby! It’s a privilege to work with you. ????? https://t.co/c9QStsXOzr — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 5, 2021

Now, it’s pretty obvious what happened here.

Upset over the criticism, Meghan had her publicist pull a few strings to get someone, anyone, to write a complimentary puff piece about her. The publicist did their best and landed a feature on HollywoodLife.

The article uses adjectives like “stunning,” “buzzworthy,” “incredible,” and “creative” to describe McCain’s looks, saying that she has “rocked them all.” It only briefly mentions “some online shade from her haters,” but remains vague about it.

Unfortunately, the writeup only appears to have drawn more negative attention to McCain’s hair and make up choices.

Here’s how folx responded her tweet from today…

Someone did this to you 😳obviously they don’t like you very much — Patricia allen (@Eamon0303) March 5, 2021

She is not a fan of yours honey — itsjustme (@whenyouknow12) March 5, 2021

I’m sorry but I think Carmen doesn’t like you! — Maria G (@mimiann20) March 5, 2021

Well at least we now all know what it would look like if Sailor Moon grew up and became a Republican. — Stephen LeGresley (Black Lives Matter) (@S_LeGresley) March 5, 2021

I think Meghan needs a new hairstylist. — Lee (@LelandAZ) March 5, 2021

Your hairstyle isn’t the reason(s) people dislike you. — Alan Smithee (@MachoElbow) March 5, 2021

You look ridiculous. 😂 — Peppermint Patty (@Ptothepatty) March 5, 2021

You wear your hair like a 4 year old and act like a 12 year old. It is impossible to take you seriously. Please retire and become a full time mom — knorthro (@knorthro) March 5, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.