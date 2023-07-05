Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas just became the #1 champ in the tiresome sport of whining about LGBTQ+ people

Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas says the LGBTQ+ community is more “unfair” than any other group of people on earth.
And sadly, there is no punch line. He was being serious.
In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, the three-time All-Star went in on LGBTQ+ folx for expecting people to use non-offensive language when talking about them. The nerve!
“The LGBT, I think it’s the most unfair group walking the planet right now,” said Arenas. “They have a playbook that only they are playing by, that they can only see, no one else gets to see this playbook, but we’re being judged by everything that’s in this playbook, but we don’t know it.”
It’s hard to parse through all of that stupidity, but we’ll try.
For starters, there are a lot of bad groups on this planet: fascists, dictators, terrorist organizations. But yet, Arenas says LGBTQ+ people are the worst of all… because we expect people to abstain from using anti-gay slurs? Or expect people to use proper pronouns when addressing us? Our playbook isn’t that complicated!
Unfortunately, Arenas kept going.
“It’s not like there’s this dictionary of updates,” he said, “We can sit there and click it and say alright, I can say, ‘Oh I can’t say, they took this out, they added this in.’”
Of course, Arenas is wrong about that, too. There are multiple resources he can consult, including GLAAD’s Ally’s Guide to Terminology and HRC’s Glossery of Terms.
There are also a couple of out gay former NBA players who would probably be happy to help Arenas learn about proper phrasing. Jason Collins, who was the first out active player in NBA history, has been working closely with the league for the last decade to build acceptance and understanding.
John Amaechi, the first NBA player to publicly come out as gay, is a visible LGBTQ+ advocate as well.
But then again, Arenas doesn’t seem all that interested in learning the appropriate terminology. He’s basking in his ignorance, which isn’t surprising from somebody who once brought four guns into an NBA locker room due to a dispute over a card game.
A sampling of Arenas’ outrageous interview is below:
It’s worth noting that Arenas was spouting his inanity just days following another attack on the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans. Last Friday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of an aspiring web designer who says her Christian faith requires her to turn away same-sex couples looking for wedding-related services to celebrate their marriage.
While the court’s ruling in this particular case was narrow, it opens the door for other private businesses to challenge anti-discrimination ordinances.
And yet, LGBTQ+ people are the “unfair” ones. OK, then…
The truth is, LGBTQ+ people have been targeted and marginalized throughout history, and that remains the case today. This year alone, 85 anti-trans bills have been passed across the U.S., including draconian laws that outlaw gender-affirming care and trans sports participation.
With that in mind, we offer our sincerest apologies to Arenas for wanting him, and others, to demonstrate basic decency and respect. If he thinks that’s too much, he should try walking a day in an LGBTQ+ person’s shoes.
There’s no way his fragile ego would be able to handle it.
16 Comments
Neoprene
Is Queerty the #1 champ in the tiresome sport of whining about everyone else except LGBTQIA2S++++++++ people?
Mack
I don’t know why I’m even doing this because you’re not even worth the time to respond to.
Diplomat
Basic decency and respect? NBs want the entire world to call them “they them” for a single person when the sex is obvious, totally disrespecting the english language and you call the everyday population disrespectful if they don’t? Think you got it backwards. No one is twisting my pronouns and no one will ever get me to play along with such insanity. I urge others to also reject this bs. Get another word NBs.
barryaksarben
well as one of the sites biggest rolls you may not know this but it is a GAY site so the chances we are going to belittle ourselves is small. But dont worry that is why YOU are here. now go ask your mom upstairs if she has done your laundry yet?
Mister P
I think he’s upset because no gay guys have hit on him.
Mister P
Using preferred pronouns and nick names is so exhausting. We should all call each other whatever we feel like instead of what they prefer.
Diplomat
Seems Arenas has a very valid point. It’s not him that’s whining, it’s the Trans and NBs when they don’t get their insane way.
From Outkick blog today…
“University of Cincinnati has taken action against a professor who failed a student for referring to non-trans female athletes as “biological women.”
What did the professor expect her to say? “Birthing person”? Between Trans and NBs it’s changing everyday. It’s not the LGBs that Arenas is referring to. Not at all. And we wonder why we are losing ground. There it is.
barryaksarben
I support my. trans brothers and sisters and want tiresome troll. like you to go away. YOU are the one whining here. We are losing ground because selfish self centered entitled old white guys like you think you deserve to tell others who to live . YOU DONT F O! Someone need to tell this NBA has been that many racist white people dont want to call him anything but the N word and are not. happy to have to call poc people of color or African Americans. I believe all groups can decide for themselves what they want to be called.
Mack
@barryaksarben Please don’t lump us old “white” men in your sentence. i agree with everything else you say except that part-you’re attacking those who do agree with you. Diplomat is wasted space and only comes in to rile up the masses. I have a Trans cousin and I know how they feel.
ShaverC
He’s right. It used to be “Just let us exist” and now the alphabet mafia demand “queers” be celebrated. It’s ridiculous.
barryaksarben
The spasm old trolls pretending they are gay or else. entitled old white guys. who think they had anything to do with gaining our. civil rights because they weren’t there on the front lines of Stonewall with the trans sex workers and drag queens because they didnt come out to their job or to their parents. F O troll
Diplomat
Barry,
You’re living proof the Trans NB psychosis is contagious.
Ever thought of getting an editor, your scribling is barely legible.
ShaverC
barry, It was absolutely not the trans & sex workers & drag queens that got gay men some respect. If they were in the frontlines then the results would’ve been exactly what’s happening today.
kish
This site seems to be frequented by old, ignorant transphobic trolls. Queerty should do something about this because a site with this name and angle should not rely such.
dwick
this place doesn’t have moderators?
wiggie
How come straights always get their copy of the gay agenda and playbook while mine keeps getting lost in the mail?.