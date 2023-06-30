Flailing Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis just sent out his most desperate (and transphobic) fundraising plea yet

A long-time Republican operative recently called Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis the “worst candidate” he’s ever seen.

The flailing Florida governor’s recent emails begging supporters for money probably won’t do much to sway him off that assessment.

For the last week, DeSantis has been flooding his supporters’ email inboxes with the subject line: “Do not tell my children that men can get pregnant.” Politico says he’s sent out that bizarre missive not one, not two, but three times.

With a key fundraising deadline Friday, Republican candidates have been trying to drum up cash any way they can. Donald Trump, unsurprisingly, has led emails with his ever-increasing legal woes–and to strong success.

Nikki Haley, meanwhile, is contrasting her comments on race with President Barack Obama‘s.

Politico analyzed the recent fundraising emails from top Republican presidential contenders, and found the word “woke” appears in 40.7% of them. Joe Biden is second at 34.3%, with “Left” taking third at 22.5%.

Those numbers indicate that Republicans are hellbent on making next year’s election all about the culture wars and Biden. But nobody is digging in harder than DeSantis, who’s obsessed with demonizing LGBTQ+ people.

While some transgender men can get pregnant, it’s a rare occurrence; and obviously, not even close to one of the biggest issues facing society. But DeSantis is all aboard the culture war train, despite mounting evidence that his campaign is becoming derailed.

A new NBC News survey shows that DeSantis’ support has fallen by nine percentage points since April, putting him behind Trump by 24 points in a hypothetical race between the two. DeSantis’ unfavorable rating stands at 48.1%, compared to 32.1% in January.

The more exposure DeSantis receives, the less support he receives. Who could’ve imagined?

He has such a fun-loving personality!

There's a moment in the DeSantis demon-laugh video where you can clearly see him trying to convince his face to have human emotions, it's like a micro-expression where his eyes haven't caught up with his mouth yet, and it's the most unsettling thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/uXhKM2tKUe — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) May 31, 2023

Ron Desantis in Japan, when asked about his falling poll numbers against Trump, says he isn’t a candidate yet, but suggests those numbers will change if he becomes one. He also uses another one of his contrived, weird personalities. pic.twitter.com/MP5skJos8S — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2023

After declining to take audience questions after his first New Hampshire campaign event today, Ron DeSantis lashed out at a reporter for asking him about it while he was chatting with members of the crowd individually.



Here’s the video, via @NBCNews —> pic.twitter.com/Z2WtLy0JNj — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) June 1, 2023

From snubbing WW2 veterans to not answering questions from potential voters, it’s apparent that DeSantis is horrible at this whole campaigning thing.

Most recently, he tried the ol’ Rick Perry routine about eliminating federal agencies. His efforts didn’t go over well.

Ron DeSantis is the worst candidate I’ve ever seen. It’s like he’s been assembled from the discarded spare parts of Bobby Jindal, Bill deBlasio, Rick Perry, and Scott Walker. https://t.co/5f6UILNVPI — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) June 29, 2023

They looked at the Paul Ryan spare parts and said “no these are still good for something” — Smile Liner (@HeadPurser) June 29, 2023

does he ever utter a sentence that doesn’t get “woke ideology” shoved in there? — olddognewtricks (@OldWhiteWestie) June 29, 2023

It’s like that nerdy kid in school who is completely obsessed with one thing and no matter what you’re talking about they try to work that obsession into every conversation until you’re so tired of hearing about it you stop talking to them completely — why so smug (@whysosmug) June 28, 2023

Yes. He’s definitely the kid on the playground that nobody wants to play with. — NamasteSash (she/her) (@namatesash) June 28, 2023

Unfortunately, DeSantis is good at attacking LGBTQ+ people.

During Florida’s last legislative session, he expanded “Don’t Say Gay” to all grade levels, signed a bill outlawing gender-affirming care for minors and made it a criminal offense if adults don’t use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex they were assigned at birth. The legislature also passed a bill targeting drag shows.

But the crueler he gets, the worse he performs. Maybe that’s because when he’s not scapegoating gays, he’s doing things like allowing roads to be built his radioactive mining waste.

No wonder why he’s spending his time talking about pregnant men…

Florida needs a new state flag depicting death and destruction. — Immigrants Make America Great 🎶 (@KevinSixx13) June 30, 2023

Talk about Disney characters. He’s turning into Cruella Deville. — Gale Sinatra ☮️ (@GaleSinatra) June 30, 2023

Just once I’d like a story of him to be truly The Onion and not truth. — Misti Layne (@MistiLayne) June 30, 2023

The radioactive roads will be roads that DeSantis never plans to ride on personally so it’ll be just fine. — Barb: Stop GOP Fascists🗣🌻💙🌻 (@BBopTop) June 30, 2023

I can’t even anymore… — Barbara Desrosiers (@Turtlespirit49) June 30, 2023

The year is 2057. All roads are radioactive. Bandits travel the woods and green spaces on four wheelers. Gerard Butler has to get his family from Tampa to Ft. Lauderdale as quickly as possible. Big setpiece where they’re hanging from drones as the bad guys chase them on stilts. https://t.co/j10dweWego — Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) June 30, 2023