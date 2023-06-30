Flailing Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis just sent out his most desperate (and transphobic) fundraising plea yet

A long-time Republican operative recently called Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis the “worst candidate” he’s ever seen.
The flailing Florida governor’s recent emails begging supporters for money probably won’t do much to sway him off that assessment.
For the last week, DeSantis has been flooding his supporters’ email inboxes with the subject line: “Do not tell my children that men can get pregnant.” Politico says he’s sent out that bizarre missive not one, not two, but three times.
With a key fundraising deadline Friday, Republican candidates have been trying to drum up cash any way they can. Donald Trump, unsurprisingly, has led emails with his ever-increasing legal woes–and to strong success.
Nikki Haley, meanwhile, is contrasting her comments on race with President Barack Obama‘s.
Politico analyzed the recent fundraising emails from top Republican presidential contenders, and found the word “woke” appears in 40.7% of them. Joe Biden is second at 34.3%, with “Left” taking third at 22.5%.
Those numbers indicate that Republicans are hellbent on making next year’s election all about the culture wars and Biden. But nobody is digging in harder than DeSantis, who’s obsessed with demonizing LGBTQ+ people.
While some transgender men can get pregnant, it’s a rare occurrence; and obviously, not even close to one of the biggest issues facing society. But DeSantis is all aboard the culture war train, despite mounting evidence that his campaign is becoming derailed.
A new NBC News survey shows that DeSantis’ support has fallen by nine percentage points since April, putting him behind Trump by 24 points in a hypothetical race between the two. DeSantis’ unfavorable rating stands at 48.1%, compared to 32.1% in January.
The more exposure DeSantis receives, the less support he receives. Who could’ve imagined?
He has such a fun-loving personality!
From snubbing WW2 veterans to not answering questions from potential voters, it’s apparent that DeSantis is horrible at this whole campaigning thing.
Most recently, he tried the ol’ Rick Perry routine about eliminating federal agencies. His efforts didn’t go over well.
They looked at the Paul Ryan spare parts and said “no these are still good for something”— Smile Liner (@HeadPurser) June 29, 2023
does he ever utter a sentence that doesn’t get “woke ideology” shoved in there?— olddognewtricks (@OldWhiteWestie) June 29, 2023
It’s like that nerdy kid in school who is completely obsessed with one thing and no matter what you’re talking about they try to work that obsession into every conversation until you’re so tired of hearing about it you stop talking to them completely— why so smug (@whysosmug) June 28, 2023
Yes. He’s definitely the kid on the playground that nobody wants to play with.— NamasteSash (she/her) (@namatesash) June 28, 2023
Unfortunately, DeSantis is good at attacking LGBTQ+ people.
During Florida’s last legislative session, he expanded “Don’t Say Gay” to all grade levels, signed a bill outlawing gender-affirming care for minors and made it a criminal offense if adults don’t use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex they were assigned at birth. The legislature also passed a bill targeting drag shows.
But the crueler he gets, the worse he performs. Maybe that’s because when he’s not scapegoating gays, he’s doing things like allowing roads to be built his radioactive mining waste.
No wonder why he’s spending his time talking about pregnant men…
Florida needs a new state flag depicting death and destruction.— Immigrants Make America Great 🎶 (@KevinSixx13) June 30, 2023
Talk about Disney characters. He’s turning into Cruella Deville.— Gale Sinatra ☮️ (@GaleSinatra) June 30, 2023
Just once I’d like a story of him to be truly The Onion and not truth.— Misti Layne (@MistiLayne) June 30, 2023
The radioactive roads will be roads that DeSantis never plans to ride on personally so it’ll be just fine.— Barb: Stop GOP Fascists🗣🌻💙🌻 (@BBopTop) June 30, 2023
I can’t even anymore…— Barbara Desrosiers (@Turtlespirit49) June 30, 2023
3 Comments
jax florida
I wonder how soon he is going to tell us he is suspending his campaign to fight the woke in Florida?
Fahd
Wondering why there aren´t more Stonewall like demonstrations in Florida….maybe people are rightly afraid of being shot for who they are and having their assailants claim they were ¨standing their ground¨Where´s the LGBT militia in Florida when you need them?
Still, I feel certain that DeSantis´political demise is imminent. He’s going to keep doubling down till they throw him out of the casino. Messing with Disney is always a losing proposition.
decrans
Here’s what I know on the canvassing front lines. His campaign is building ground games in traditionally blue states. They are also paying a higher hourly wage than the California State Democratic party at the present moment. I’ve been applying to any company that will have me. In Joe Biden’s doddering economy? You bet your a$$.