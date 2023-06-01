Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis just had another hissy fit and OMG what a little drama queen

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis has problem: he’s not very good at talking to people. That’s not ideal for any politician, but especially one who’s running for president.

On Thursday, DeSantis held a campaign event in New Hampshire, where he delivered “his stock stump speech,” according to NBC News. But unlike other presidential candidates who barnstorm the Granite State, DeSantis didn’t take any questions from the audience.

When a reporter asked DeSantis about his disengagement, the anti-social Florida governor threw a hissy fit.

“People are coming up to me, talking to me,” he wailed. “What are you talking about? Are you blind? Are you blind? People are coming up to me, talking to me whatever they want to talk to me about.”

After declining to take audience questions after his first New Hampshire campaign event today, Ron DeSantis lashed out at a reporter for asking him about it while he was chatting with members of the crowd individually.



Here’s the video, via @NBCNews —> pic.twitter.com/Z2WtLy0JNj — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) June 1, 2023

What a way Desantis has with people. — Steve o/b/o Patrick (@rhainman) June 1, 2023

Not Ready. Will never be. — Patrick Oyulu (@OyuluPatrick) June 1, 2023

Like other prominent Republican politicians, DeSantis prides himself on his antagonistic relationship with the mainstream press. For years, he’s only conducted interviews on Fox News and friendly outlets; and his press secretary was once suspended by Twitter for abusive behavior. As governor, he’s also focused on loosening media libel laws.

But the problem is, DeSantis’ personality doesn’t just alienate journalists from the New York Times or Washington Post. He snaps all the time in public, such as when he yelled at college students for wearing masks.

Earlier this spring, DeSantis had a meltdown when asked about allegations from a Guantanamo detainee who says he observed his torture.

I’ve said it for a while now. DeSantis has a glass jaw. He has the emotional control of a toddler.

pic.twitter.com/QFs8gbtOXL — David Hogg ? (@davidhogg111) April 27, 2023

DeSantis committed many social faux pas in the run-up to his official campaign announcement, causing his donors and supporters to rip him to seemingly anybody who would listen.

“He doesn’t like talking to people, and it’s showing,” one supporter told The Washington Post.

That’s not surprising for a man whose personality was once compared to a “piece of paper.”

Ron Desantis in Japan, when asked about his falling poll numbers against Trump, says he isn’t a candidate yet, but suggests those numbers will change if he becomes one. He also uses another one of his contrived, weird personalities. pic.twitter.com/MP5skJos8S — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 24, 2023

In fact, there are a slew of stories about DeSantis’ crimes against basic social etiquette. He’s been accused of eating pudding with his hands, failing to learn the name of his staffers and even refusing to sign a sympathy letter.

Unsurprisingly, DeSantis’ curtness has cost him political endorsements. Donald Trump has received the endorsements of 20 Florida House Republicans, while DeSantis only has one.

A couple of weeks ago, Florida freshman representative Corey Mills told the NYT he called DeSantis to thank him for his support, and never received a call back.

Mills endorsed Trump for president in early April.

“Donors who contributed to Mr. DeSantis’s previous campaigns tell stories of meetings in which the candidate looked as though he would rather be anywhere else,” the NYT reports. “He fiddled with his phone, showed no interest in his hosts and escaped as quickly as possible.”

International business tycoons have been equally unimpressed with DeSantis’ social skills. When DeSantis visited Great Britain, business chiefs decried his performance as “horrendous” and “low-wattage.”

DeSantis’ dumpster fire presidential launch didn’t quell concerns about how he will hold up under national scrutiny. His “Twitter Spaces” with Elon Musk kept glitching, and the candidate didn’t speak for the first 25 minutes.

But given DeSantis’ past interactions with the public, maybe that was for the better.

so much charisma! — LeGate🤠 (@williamlegate) June 1, 2023

That seems like a winning strategy. — Dances with Bees🐝 💙🟧My Dad My Heart ♥ (@GatitaKicksAss) June 1, 2023

He's gonna have a legit meltdown on camera and have to be hospitalized before the first primary https://t.co/qmw87RlyDi — Tony (@SpicyMargarita) June 1, 2023

Remember when the standard for electability was wanting to have a beer with the candidate? Would you want to grab a brewski with this nasty mf? https://t.co/p1r7wPB0ht — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) June 1, 2023

Ron DeSantis is just plain nasty. He’d better learn to control that temper (but I’m not holding my breath). People simply don’t like him. https://t.co/AV4oYD7WGT — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 1, 2023

Close your eyes and imagine if Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren or any other woman running for president had snapped like this. Oh the think pieces it would launch…. https://t.co/m48WV8Jye1 — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) June 1, 2023

And this guy wants to represent a nation — kenny (@TasteYourShake) June 1, 2023