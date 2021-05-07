Florida seniors ‘horrified’ Matt Gaetz is stopping by their retirement community later today

Matt Gaetz will kick off his “America First” tour at a local retirement community in Central Florida later today and seniors there say they’re “horrified” at the prospect.

The Villages is the largest retirement community in the Sunshine State. Resident Chris Stanley says she’s “horrified” that an accused sexual predator will be coming into her quiet community along with QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“I’m horrified!” she told CNN. “I’m absolutely horrified!”

Join me alongside America First champion @mtgreenee in the Villages on May 7!https://t.co/9mJ1JFjsdi — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) April 30, 2021

Meanwhile, resident Mike Faulk, who is a Democrat, says that Gaetz coming to The Villages is a thinly veiled attempt at making people forget he’s currently under investigation for potential sex trafficking involving a 17-year-old girl, as well as several other woman he allegedly paid for sex.

“By coming down here, he’s really kind of doing a distraction tour,” he says.

And resident Dave Davidson, who is a Republican, says he doesn’t believe Gaetz’s story that the allegations against him are all part of an elaborate extortion scheme cooked up by someone in the Biden White House.

“It’s a nice story,” he said, sarcastically.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.