Folks are sharing stories about QAnon gays, and wow. Just wow.

Comedian Kathy Griffin had a question.

“Gays, mommy has a question,” she tweeted. “Are there Qanon gays? If so, what’s their deal?”

And just like that the My Life on the D-List star opened up a can of worms, with commenters airing their grievances over the LGBTQ folks in their lives who have fallen down the QAnon rabbit hole and can’t seem to get out.

“Yes,” wrote one woman. “My white gay friend. weird as fuck. I’m slowly phasing him out of my life. It’s hard. We have been friends since we were like 13.”

Her experience turned out to be something of a theme.

“I cut ties with a white gay friend recently,” chimed in another commenter. “He had become a complete MAGAt, now is anti-mask and thinks Covid is a massive government hoax. He graduated from a top university but has managed to get brainwashed against his own interests. I don’t understand.”

“It’s so much more widespread than we’re acknowledging now,” Griffin replied.

The stories didn’t stop there.

“Omg yes. I had dinner yesterday with my best friend and her friend came over her house and he is. I live in the DMV and they are all boaters. They believe Jan 6th was antifa and say Trump has done so much for our community. I got up and left. I came home I was so disgusted,” wrote another Twitter user.

Author Nellie Oleson added her experience:

“Ugh. Yes. Met a few. White, male, sort of semi posh, upper middle class, ‘I’ve got mine jack!, to hell with everyone else’ mentality. A lot of libertarian, Ayn Rand types.

Also, lots of left wing people are joining Q. ‘Alternative thinking’, woo-woo folks.”

Ugh. Yes. Met a few. White, male, sort of semi posh, upper middle class, "I've got mine jack!, to hell with everyone else" mentality. A lot of libertarian, Ayn Rand types.

But the most illuminating response came in the form of a commenter resurfacing a thread from January. “Read this super interesting thread about exactly this type of phenomenon. (I had no idea.),” they wrote.

Here it is:

Holy shit ok so by now you've probably seen plenty of photos of the guy on the right, but believe me when I say that the story below is the guy on the left. His name is Br*an Clowd*s. Thread: pic.twitter.com/vrKqqTqrST — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

Bri*n Cl*wdus is the founder and former artistic director of Serenbe Playhouse in Atlanta, GA where my friend used to work. During his tenure, the playhouse was featured in the New York Times and TIME, listed as one of the top 20 theaters in the country in Playbill, etc. — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

Here's a link to one of the articles he is specifically mentioned in. Guy was a growing name in his field and known for absolutely batshit cool ideas, such as landing an actual helicopter in this 2016 production of Miss Saigon. https://t.co/2XFCoInxsK — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

His website bio claims, among other accolades, he was also listed as one of Atlanta's most eligible bachelors on Jezebel. I have not confirmed this because I'm not a journalist and either way that's bizarre. pic.twitter.com/0aWZQdLQlC — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

All of this changed earlier this year when an expose about him and his tenure was published via a local outlet. Sexual abuse allegations against him shortly followed thereafter. Brian was fired. Now it gets INSANE. https://t.co/vU9psWq8kN — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

That article was published July 14th. Just a little over a month later, Br*an re-tweets this from the Log Cabin Republicans in support of Donald Trump. He then goes on a re-tweeting spree of conservative media. He's been on Twitter since 2015. All his prior tweets are now gone. pic.twitter.com/KkQah3Z6No — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

One month later, he tweets this about having re-located to the state of Florida under the guise of moving to a swing state, presumably to support Republicans. Remember: he lived in Atlanta before this. In Georgia. The swing state that arguably decided the election. pic.twitter.com/b1H7tYssNp — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

Two days later, he is now a DJT volunteer. Having been cancelled two months ago, he is rebranding himself as a Trump stan in real-time. pic.twitter.com/fWJ3Gh8RwA — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

Next day, here he is with Candace Owens' new book, tags her in it. Think he might be trying to make some new friends? pic.twitter.com/guH6Kd8Ylz — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

It goes on and on for a while. He joins Log Cabin Republicans. Becomes a big Gays For Trump guy, hustles the social media game for a while. Won't bore you with the posts, go look at em if you want. He left Atlanta like FOUR MONTHS AGO. — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

Now he's going to GOP/Trump events in the front row or close to it. And then he snaps this one– the viral video of Trump dancing. 25K likes. From here on out, his likes are in the thousands. You can guess what kind of folks are smashing that like button. pic.twitter.com/jEeP0M6V4Q — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

Does the obligatory "shout out to all my followers and fans". He's growing his base. pic.twitter.com/NzdiAtQb2D — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

These two killed it. He left Atlanta TWO MONTHS AGO. pic.twitter.com/MYJ7OdLQWa — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

So he goes on. He goes to more rallies, meets Matt Gaetz, gets a Kirstie Alley RT. Dude is blowing up, fast. End of October, he even starts floating a Conservative Theater Company. He's back, baby!!!! pic.twitter.com/QmRWRi4jWH — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

Goes on and on and on. And that's how we get to Jan 4– Q Shaman is here! Two days later, Q Shaman is in the Capitol Building. My guy may have realized he overplayed his hand. See the righthand side. pic.twitter.com/jsPNgNh3Nq — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

And that's how we get to where we are today– a video about him being "cancelled for a third time" for posing with the Q Shaman, delivered to his 40.7K THOUSAND followers, majority of whom are now MAGA types. Under the banner of a photogenic, clearly professional headshot. pic.twitter.com/OeUvbESBZU — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

I have no idea whether he is legit redpilled or if, in the face of universal rejection and accountability, this is his greatest acting turn ever. But the fact that this guy full-on rebranded himself within months to be a medium-tier viral MAGA sycophant is a lot to take in. — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

No prior evidence, to my understanding, of being anything close to this while in GA. I don't really know what the moral is here, and I'm not sure he knows either. We have never met and probably never will. Hope he finds peace. Don't think he has yet. End of thread. — die hard 6: die's hard lemonade (@robertmathisok) January 8, 2021

Whew!

Kathy asked, and clearly got her answer.

“What a thread,” she responded. “Spells it all out.”