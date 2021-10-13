Former ‘Lois & Clark’ star Dean Cain slams Superman’s coming out

Dean Cain, the actor who rose to fame as the star of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, has blasted DC Comics over the publisher’s decision to allow Jon Kent, the new Superman in the comics, to come out of the closet as bisexual.

“They said it’s a bold new direction,” the former Man of Steel said in an interview with Fox & Friends. “I say they’re bandwagoning.” Cain further added that he didn’t think the move was “bold or brave or some crazy new direction.”

“If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave,” Cain elaborated. “But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay.”

Related: Actor Dean Cain loves Trump; Black Mirror Season 4; every Song of Summer, since time began

DC Comics announced that Jon Kent–the son of Clark Kent/Kal-El and Lois Lane, would officially come out as bisexual as part of National Coming Out Day. Jon Kent will also begin a same-sex relationship with his close friend, reporter Jay Nakamura.

Somehow, we’re not surprised by Cain’s remarks. Despite appearing in The Broken Hearts Club as a gay man, the actor has taken an increasingly right-wing stance in recent years, campaigning for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, as well as becoming an occasional guest on Fox & Friends. As an actor, his most recent work has seen him gravitate toward holiday films for The Hallmark Channel, as well as several right-wing and Christian-faith-based projects.