Former NBA star Tim Hardaway addresses his homophobic past: “It was so wrong of me”

I grew up in a church, and that’s the way churches were. They instilled in you that (homosexuality) wasn’t the way you should be. I was just taught differently. Don’t talk to them, don’t mess with them, leave them alone.

I never tried to talk bad about them or do hateful stuff. It was just my upbringing in church. But I’ll tell you this: It was so wrong of me, and people have suffered. I had to grow up and really do some soul-searching. What I said was just hurtful.Former NBA star Tim Hardaway speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle about homophobic remarks he made 15 years ago.