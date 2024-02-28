Fox News host criticizes Joe Biden for licking ice cream in public

Jesse Watters (inset) and Joe Biden (Photo: YouTube/Shutterstock)

Fox News host Jesse Watters is not known for his incisive political analysis and unbiased reporting. In a segment this week on Joe Biden, Watters was at it again.

This time he suggested that it’s unmanly for a man to drink soup in public or—as Biden has been spotted doing—licking a scoop of ice cream. According to Waters, it just doesn’t make the president look very manly.

With regards to soup, Watters seemed to suggest that pursing one’s lips to blow on hot soup or sip it looks… well, just not very butch.

As for ice cream… well, clearly that’s just for kids and women.

“This ice cream – you know my rule about men eating soup in public. I don’t think it’s manly to go like that with the soup, and you’re blowing on it, it’s just not a good look,” said Watters.

“I think the same thing for ice cream. You should save that for vacation.”

Hmmmm… we have a feeling Ben & Jerry’s may have some thoughts on that.

Biden was spotted visiting Van Leeuwen’s artisanal ice cream shop after filming an appearance for Late Night With Seth Meyers for Monday night. The president ordered a mint chip ice cream.

Here is Watters preaching about what is and isn’t manly.

Watters: A grown man should not be licking ice cream in public pic.twitter.com/XwOrKnyNql — Acyn (@Acyn) February 27, 2024

Alzheimer’s

Watters then went on to suggest ice cream could be a sign of mental frailty.

“If I were Biden and I was losing to Trump my party wanted to put me out to pasture and swap me out for a younger, better-looking liberal, the Mideast and Europe are at war, and migrants are murdering our women, the last thing I would do? Go out for ice cream with a comedian and lick it when they ask about the border,” Watters said.

“You know who lights up for ice cream? Children and the elderly. There’s a reason caregivers deliver ice cream to their patients in nursing homes.

“According to the Alzheimer’s Association, ice cream is a favorite for people with diminished faculties,” Watters continued.

“Ice cream has the power to immediately elicit soothing feelings of the very first taste of a single spoon-full.

“Now, obviously, I’m not diagnosing Biden with Alzheimer’s, but you see what’s going on here?”

This is not the first time Watters has attempted to blast Biden for his supposedly unmanly ways. Let’s not forget Watters’ belief that men sucking on straws in public is “unbecoming”.

We’re guessing Waters has to slice a banana before putting it in his mouth, such are his fragile fears over masculinity.

Online, many reacted with eye-rolls at Waters’ latest analysis.

Their guy was found liable for rape and they’re mad cause someone’s having an ice cream cone. — andyroddick (@andyroddick) February 27, 2024

So, the only dirt they have on Joe Biden that they've been able to verify is that he licks ice cream in public? No illegal porn star payoffs? No business fraud? No treason? pic.twitter.com/dBtfErlyrs — 🇨🇦🇺🇸 ThoughtsCanada 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@ThoughtsCanada) February 27, 2024

Fellas is it gay to eat ice cream??? — aly кішка! ✙ (@mexic0la_) February 27, 2024

My God, what if he spilled ice cream on a tan suit??? — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) February 27, 2024

Why do Republicans try to sexualize eating ice cream? Creeps. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 27, 2024

Watters’ insecurities over masculinity are not unique. We can’t help remembering that poor woman who wrote to Reddit to complain about her boyfriend not washing his crotch area. He whined that touching himself “down there” felt a bit gay.

Or the other woman who discovered her new husband never washed his butt. Again, he felt that spreading his cheeks to clean himself is apparently not what real men do.

Honestly, doesn’t it just make you glad to be gay?

Michigan primary

Biden’s appearance on Seth Myers has prompted general snideness from many right-wing figures. Biden appeared engaged, quick to respond to Myers’ questions, and funny.

Meyers: How do you address concerns about your age?



President Biden: First, you have to look at the other guy. He’s about as old as me but he can't even remember his wife's name. It's also about how old your ideas are. He wants to take us back 60 years. It's about the future pic.twitter.com/4SVH13zHXX — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 27, 2024

Joe Biden won his Michigan primary yesterday with around 80% of the vote. A protest vote, by which voters declared themselves “uncommitted”, garnered 13%. Some of those voting “uncommitted” are angry at Biden’s failure to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

The size of the “uncommitted” vote may prompt similar protests in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

As expected, Donald Trump also won his Michigan primary, taking 68% of the vote against Nikki Haley’s 27%.