Fox News host criticizes Joe Biden for licking ice cream in public

Fox News host Jesse Watters is not known for his incisive political analysis and unbiased reporting. In a segment this week on Joe Biden, Watters was at it again.
This time he suggested that it’s unmanly for a man to drink soup in public or—as Biden has been spotted doing—licking a scoop of ice cream. According to Waters, it just doesn’t make the president look very manly.
With regards to soup, Watters seemed to suggest that pursing one’s lips to blow on hot soup or sip it looks… well, just not very butch.
As for ice cream… well, clearly that’s just for kids and women.
“This ice cream – you know my rule about men eating soup in public. I don’t think it’s manly to go like that with the soup, and you’re blowing on it, it’s just not a good look,” said Watters.
“I think the same thing for ice cream. You should save that for vacation.”
Hmmmm… we have a feeling Ben & Jerry’s may have some thoughts on that.
Biden was spotted visiting Van Leeuwen’s artisanal ice cream shop after filming an appearance for Late Night With Seth Meyers for Monday night. The president ordered a mint chip ice cream.
Here is Watters preaching about what is and isn’t manly.
Watters: A grown man should not be licking ice cream in public pic.twitter.com/XwOrKnyNql— Acyn (@Acyn) February 27, 2024
Alzheimer’s
Watters then went on to suggest ice cream could be a sign of mental frailty.
“If I were Biden and I was losing to Trump my party wanted to put me out to pasture and swap me out for a younger, better-looking liberal, the Mideast and Europe are at war, and migrants are murdering our women, the last thing I would do? Go out for ice cream with a comedian and lick it when they ask about the border,” Watters said.
“You know who lights up for ice cream? Children and the elderly. There’s a reason caregivers deliver ice cream to their patients in nursing homes.
“According to the Alzheimer’s Association, ice cream is a favorite for people with diminished faculties,” Watters continued.
“Ice cream has the power to immediately elicit soothing feelings of the very first taste of a single spoon-full.
“Now, obviously, I’m not diagnosing Biden with Alzheimer’s, but you see what’s going on here?”
This is not the first time Watters has attempted to blast Biden for his supposedly unmanly ways. Let’s not forget Watters’ belief that men sucking on straws in public is “unbecoming”.
We’re guessing Waters has to slice a banana before putting it in his mouth, such are his fragile fears over masculinity.
Online, many reacted with eye-rolls at Waters’ latest analysis.
Their guy was found liable for rape and they’re mad cause someone’s having an ice cream cone.— andyroddick (@andyroddick) February 27, 2024
So, the only dirt they have on Joe Biden that they've been able to verify is that he licks ice cream in public? No illegal porn star payoffs? No business fraud? No treason? pic.twitter.com/dBtfErlyrs— 🇨🇦🇺🇸 ThoughtsCanada 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@ThoughtsCanada) February 27, 2024
Fellas is it gay to eat ice cream???— aly кішка! ✙ (@mexic0la_) February 27, 2024
My God, what if he spilled ice cream on a tan suit???— KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) February 27, 2024
Why do Republicans try to sexualize eating ice cream? Creeps.— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 27, 2024
Watters’ insecurities over masculinity are not unique. We can’t help remembering that poor woman who wrote to Reddit to complain about her boyfriend not washing his crotch area. He whined that touching himself “down there” felt a bit gay.
Or the other woman who discovered her new husband never washed his butt. Again, he felt that spreading his cheeks to clean himself is apparently not what real men do.
Honestly, doesn’t it just make you glad to be gay?
Michigan primary
Biden’s appearance on Seth Myers has prompted general snideness from many right-wing figures. Biden appeared engaged, quick to respond to Myers’ questions, and funny.
Meyers: How do you address concerns about your age?— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 27, 2024
President Biden: First, you have to look at the other guy. He’s about as old as me but he can't even remember his wife's name. It's also about how old your ideas are. He wants to take us back 60 years. It's about the future pic.twitter.com/4SVH13zHXX
Joe Biden won his Michigan primary yesterday with around 80% of the vote. A protest vote, by which voters declared themselves “uncommitted”, garnered 13%. Some of those voting “uncommitted” are angry at Biden’s failure to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.
The size of the “uncommitted” vote may prompt similar protests in Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.
As expected, Donald Trump also won his Michigan primary, taking 68% of the vote against Nikki Haley’s 27%.
35 Comments
still_onthemark
I can think of some “unmanly” things, for instance:
– Hair dye
– Hairspray
– Refusing to visit a cemetery in the rain bc it’ll mess up your hair
– Always riding the golf cart because you’re too fat & lazy to walk
– Freaking out over even the mildest criticism
– Watching TV in your bathrobe at 11 am
abfab
-grabbing women by thier p ussies
-wanting to date your own daughter
-wearing baseball caps and crap clothing
-laughing at his supporters because he knows they are dumb as shit
-eating pizza with a knife and fork IN NEW YORK CITY
-horrific body odor and cheap makeup
-begging for money from dumb hicks, inbreds and evangelicals
-owing a billion dollars to the courts
-hooking up with an eastern European lesbian hooker
-running for president while obese
ShaverC
FOX has a bias… yes. But so does ABC, CBC, MSNBC, CNN… the list goes on. That’s why you need to get the news from multiple sources.
dbmcvey
Fox had to pay millions of dollars for lying. That’s not bias, that’s lying.
ShaverC
All the big ones lie. That’s what I just said.
dbmcvey
Fox takes it to a different level. It’s just mendacious to pretend they’re all the same.
ShaverC
Nope. Remember Nick Sandmann that “maga” kids that allegedly approached a Native man who was beating a drum? CNN made it look like the kids were the aggressors, they were not. Nick sued CNN for $275 million and they settled because they were wrong, and what’s the word? Lying.
Remember Kyle Rittenhouse? All the lies the left wing media perpetuated against him? I’m pretty sure they will have to pay out now that they’ve been exposed as liars.
They’re not news outlets anymore, it’s all propaganda.
Bosch
Only one of those news stations spent the past 4 years spreading Kremlin propaganda though.
ShaverC
LOL you don’t know what they settled for. Bottom line, CNN lied, so it’s exactly the same as FOX.
Vince
Yes. Nick Sandman sued for 275 million but got 2 million and of course whatever his scummy lawyers got. They didn’t make shit up like Fox. Just went after this little MAGAat punk too aggressively. This was more of a nuance lawsuit. Hardly comparable.
The only notable lawsuit as far as Kyle Rittenhouse is concerned are the families of his victims. Anything else is just a diversion.
ShaverC
Vince, Point to me where it’s stated how much the settlement was because it was confidential. CNN purposely waited until he was 18 to pay so that it could be confidential. So the “nuance” of the lie makes it acceptable for you? Interesting.
abfab
Imagine taking advice from MAGAT SHAVERC on what you NEED to watch. Get your red baseball cap, wrap the flag around your tired old trollish body and vote Trump! Enjoy.
still_onthemark
@ShaverC: Left-leaning news media don’t LIE in the way Fox does (or used to before the $787 mil) but they do tend to obfuscate certain topics. For instance, they constantly conflate legal and illegal immigration, then they’ll ask the dishonest question “why do all these racists hate immigrants so much?” That’s not the reality at all.
Recall that Massachusetts girls’ basketball game last week where a transitioning boy injured female players. Our commenter ZZTop/Bomb insisted the whole thing was totally made up by rightwing media! – even though we all saw the video – because ZZ disliked the news sources and declared “YouTube is not a primary source!” Lo and behold, the ultraliberal Boston Globe finally picked up the story yesterday. Reluctantly, I’m sure.
But aside from the saintly “migrants” who can do no wrong and saintly trans people who can do no wrong, liberal/lefty media tend to be MUCH more honest than Fox, Newsmax, OAN and other right-wing media.
ShaverC
still_onthemark, Well put.
m
What an ass. This is the a dumb thing to say about anyone.
Cancer, pay him and his family a visit long term
dbmcvey
Jesse Watters is a truly nasty person. I remember the first time I saw him, he was in Chinatown mocking people for their accents or not speaking English, while they were working. He’s the definition of a douchebag.
Vince
Well, you knew Tuckers replacement was going to be extra on the Douche and low and behold. MAGAats wouldn’t have it any other way.
Bosch
Is there anything that doesn’t make him think about dudes pleasuring eachother orally?
decrans
Oh, dumb little Robot Bones. He spends his days trolling the Queerty comment section. He must not have a big person’s job. Or a social life.
Mister P
There is a huge difference between a news organization that lies to get more viewers like Fox does and a news organization that has a little bias.
I highly recommend people read newspapers which do a better job of offering perspective.
For broadcast PBS, BBC and NPR are much more fair and impartial.
abfab
BREAKING NEWS ON FOX/WE WILL NOT BE REPORTING ON THIS
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s 18-year-old son Tyler was arrested on Tuesday and is facing 22 charges, according to Colorado’s Rifle Police Department and documents from Garfield County Jail, where he was booked in.
In a statement on Facebook the Rifle Police Department said they arrested Tyler at 2:30 p.m. “after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts in Rifle.”
They continued: “Boebert is facing the following charges: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents – Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses.”
-Newsweek, Forbes, Business Insider, Daily Beast, etc (Multiple news sources)
Kangol2
The bust came shortly after Bobot went online attacking the Bidens as a “crime family.” This woman has no sense of self-awareness or shame, let alone irony.
Mister P
That little punk Kyle went looking for trouble and found it. He should be in prison for murder.
abfab
Mommy lookee here I bee uzing awl thoess guns you dun give us for krismas!!!
Mister P
Shaves is a troll so he must go by Robot Bones.
dbmcvey
Also, there is a bipartisan immigration bill that Biden has said he would sign, but the Republicans didn’t let it come to the floor because Trump wants to run on the issue.
ShaverC
only $20billion was going to border security, the rest of the bill included $60.06 billion to support Ukraine in its war with Russia, $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel, $2.44 billion to U.S. Central Command and the conflict in the Red Sea, and $4.83 billion to support U.S. partners in the Indo-Pacific facing aggression from China.
Do you see why this bill was problematic?
Baron Wiseman
Donald Trump can (will) shut down the border without a bipartisan bill and so can Joe Biden if he wanted too. Joe Biden, OBVIOUSLY, doesn’t want to shut the border.
The total number of illegal immigrants who have entered the U.S. under President Biden is now larger than every American city except New York City. The amount of illegal immigrants Joe Biden has welcomed into our country now exceeds the population of 36 states including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
We are now starting to see some of the repercussions of unvetted immigration; rape, murder and crime. Thankfully, the media started reporting on the murder of Laken Riley.
abfab
Blah blah blah. If only YOU would go back to where ever it is you came from.
Baron Wiseman
Joe Biden posted 27 times about drug addict George Floyd yet hasn’t said a word about Laken Riley. I suppose when you have blood on your hands and are responsible for her death you remain absent and quiet.
The disgraceful, lying media has referred to her murderer as a “Georgia man”, when in fact, he is an illegal alien from Venezuela. Another example of the disgraceful media lying to the American public.
Kangol2
Jesse Watters is a racist, homophobic fragile loon. You know you have run out of material and sanity when you’re criticizing someone over licking ice cream, especially if it’s in a cone and they bought it themselves (as opposed to in a supermarket freezer and it wasn’t legally purchased). The constant nonsensical hysteria from right-wingers about stuff like this exceeds anything people on the left complain about.
Baron Wiseman
@Kangol2
“Jesse Watters is a racist, homophobic fragile loon.”
He is? Do you have any examples? Any quotes? Of course you don’t, you never do.
abfab
We have one example. That would be you, Barron. You watch him and repeat his lies.
Baron Wiseman
Trust in the mainstream media is at an all-time low. There is a legitimate reason many Americans have turned to alternative media like talk radio, podcasts and even Fox News. Talk radio, other than government funded NPR, is virtually all conservative. It deals with ideas, facts, logic, reason, etc. with no visuals. Liberals have tried to make it work for them (remember Air America?) but fail spectacularly. Because of it’s success, Democrats have tried many times to legislate controls on conservative talk radio.
Just in the last few years there have been repeated examples of media bias and lies. Just a sample….
Russia collusion
The Hunter Biden laptop story
Charlottesville
Bubba Wallace
Jussie Smollett
Covington Catholic kids
Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping
COVID Lab leak was a “conspiracy theory”
Steele Dossier
‘Don’t Say Gay’ was in the bill
Migrant ‘kids in cages’
AOC crying at the border
GA election integrity was the new ‘Jim Crow’
Duke lacrosse kids
Zelensky is a paragon of democracy
Jan 6th
“Peaceful” BLM riots
Ivermectin is a horse dewormer
Trump used teargas to clear a crowd for a Bible photo
There is no going back. The lying mainstream corporate media will never be trusted again; especially by conservatives.
abfab
Trust in anything Baron has to say was always at its all-time low. You are a useless POS . Nothing new to contribute…only lies.
Just one from Baron Wieman’s greatest hits:
”If you’re lucky enough to live in AZ, he can help you land the greatest part time job!”
Baron Wiseman
Want To Be An Actor?
Now is your chance if you live in the Phoenix area. Like I do!
Per a posted Craigslist ad:
“Actors needed (Phoenix Convention Center)
Actors/help needed for event tomorrow from 2-11pm
$15 per hour
Duties include protest activity and holding signs that are anti-Trump
Minorities welcome and needed!
Looking to fill about 500 spots.”
”Yes, you can be a fake anti-Trump protest actor and get some of that (most likely) George Soros money. The left-wing manufactures “protests” trying to pass them off as “grass roots activism” when in fact, they are ACTORS pretending to be anti-Trump.”
Baron Assman. Liar. Desperate. Straight. Republican Troll.