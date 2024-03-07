From gay rom-coms to P-town parties, these are the most exciting LGBTQ+ films premiering at SXSW ’24

Image Credit: ‘A Nice Indian Boy,’ SXSW

As if it wasn’t already a big enough weekend in the film world (hint, hint: The Oscars are Sunday!), the SXSW Festival is set to take over Austin, TX beginning on March 8.

Ever since Everything Everywhere All At Once premiered at the 2022 fest and went on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards the following year, it feels like more eyes have been on SXSW’s film program than ever before, which is likely why SO. MANY. MOVIES. are set to make their debut this year.

And, yes, plenty of them are very, very queer. Sundance cult favorite I Saw The TV Glow from trans-nonbinary filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun is sure to make a splash, Colman Domingo is bringing his next Oscar hopeful Sing Sing which already wowed the Toronto fest last fall, and Berlinale premiere horror flick Cuckoo—a Hunter Schafer star vehicle—is ready for its American debut.

But even beyond those already buzzy titles, we’re in for a real surprise because the SXSW schedule is full of world premieres for some exciting feature films. Scroll down below for a preview of the 8 queer feature films making their global debut at the fest (and one bonus film, just for fun)—movies we hope to be hearing a lot more about in the year to come!

A House Is Not A Disco

Sense8 star Brian J. Smith makes his directorial debut with this documentary that captures a “year-in-the-life” of Fire Island Pines, the iconic gay getaway. Interviewing locals and visitors alike, the film both reflects on the LGBTQ+ legacy of the destination and looks toward an uncertain future—both in how the historically “homo-normative” community can become inclusive and how it will face the rising rides of climate change.

Premiering Friday, March 8.

A Nice Indian Boy

Writer-director Roshan Sethi casts his real-life partner Karan Soni (Deadpool, Ghostbuster) as the lead of this sweet gay rom-com. When Naveen (Soni) has a meet-cute with Jay (Groff)—a white man who was adopted by Indian parents—the two quickly fall for each other. But things get awkward when Jay finally meets Naveen’s traditionally family, who are accepting of his sexuality but have never been introduced to any of his boyfriends.

Premiering Tuesday, March 12.

Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story

Emerging from the Toronto club era of the 1960s, Black trans soul singer Jackie Shane made a name for herself with an androgynous style and an undeniable talent—her song “Any Other Way” was even a modest chart hit, but she faded into obscurity by the end of the decade. After living out of the limelight for years, she’s back and telling her story as a trans music pioneer in this inventive doc using interviews and animations.

Premiering Saturday, March 9.

High Tide

Set in Provincetown, Marco Calvani’s feature debut follows undocumented Brazilian immigrant Lourenço (Gen V‘s Marco Pigossi) as he searches for purpose in the queer mecca and awaits the return of his American lover. Just as the summer season comes to an end, he meets a vacationing Maurice (Giants‘ James Bland) and the two find an unlikely spark, bonding over a shared feeling of loneliness in a country that hardly feels like home.

Premiering Friday, March 8.

I Don’t Understand You

In this raucous road comedy, Andrew Rannells and Nick Kroll play a privileged, gay American couple on an Italian vacation—attempting to reconnect before they adopt a child and their lives change forever. But after they get their rental car stuck in a ditch, the pair find themselves stranded in the Italian countryside, with basically zero understanding of the native language, putting their relationship through the ultimate test.

Premiering Friday, March 8.

I Wish You All The Best

13 Reason Why‘s Tommy Dorfman makes her heartfelt directorial debut with this story of nonbinary teen Ben (Ma‘s Corey Fogelmanis) who is kicked out of their home and forced to live with their older sister Hannah (The White Lotus‘s Alexandra Daddario) and her husband Thomas (Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse) as they try to come out to the world on their own terms. Adapted from Mason Deaver’s beloved novel of the same name.

Premiering Tuesday, March 12.

The World According To Allee Willis

Even if you don’t know the name Allee Willis, you know her work—a prolific songwriter, her credits include songs with the Pet Shop Boys, Patti Labelle, and Earth, Wind & Fire, in addition to the Friends theme song, The Color Purple musical, and so much more. Through it all, she challenged norms around gender and sexuality, and had a blast while doing it, and now her story is told in this insightful, nostalgic documentary.

Premiering Monday, March 10.

We Can Be Heroes

Prolific doc director Alex Simmons and Carina Mia Wong (We’re Here) head upstate New York to capture life at a summer camp dedicated to young LARP-ers—a.k.a. Live-Action Role-Players, who build fantasy worlds together where they can be the heroes of their dreams. What they find is that this proudly nerdy environment has become a respite for queer and neurodivergent kids who are looking for a place where they can belong.

Premiering Saturday, March 9.

BONUS: Road House

Look, we still don’t know if there’s going to be anything overtly queer about this ripped Jake Gyllenhaal-starring remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze action classic. But, if it’s even half as homoerotic as the original, we will be seated. Plus, everyone’s favorite queer hottie Lukas Gage is in it, so that’s a win!

Premiering Friday, March 8.